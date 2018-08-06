Get Loud at Louisville's Newest Music Festival



Summer in Louisville is all about music festivals, and now there's a new one to add to your calendar. The inaugural LoudHouse Music Festival will take over the new Prohibition Distillery next Saturday, August 18. The festival was first born as a small affair at the founder's home, with the purpose of highlighting talented local musicians that have struggled to find the spotlight. Now, emerging for the first time as a full fledged festival, LoudHouse will feature fifteen artists, spanning six genres, all on one exciting night. The festival will be headlined by Nappy Roots, B Simm and Tez of 2 Deep. Additional artists include Rails to Olympus, John Darnell, Aaron Thompson and more!

The LoudHouse Music Festival will take place on Saturday, August 18 starting at 6 p.m. at Prohibition Craft Spirits Distillery (436 Baxter Ave.) Tickets are on sale now through Louisville Tickets. There will be no door sales for this event, so be sure to get your tickets in advance. General admission is $25, and VIP is $40. VIP guests get exclusive access to the VIP Loft, complete with lounge furniture, a southern-style buffet and the perfect view of the stage.