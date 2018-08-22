Gilded Age Pop-up Picnic Hosted at Conrad's Castle this Weekend.



Louisville Tickets Promotion

To celebrate the season of wearing one's summer whites, the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum will host a fashionable Gilded Age pop-up picnic. Louisville on the Lawn will take place on the vast lawn of the 130-year-old, 10,000 square foot Conrad's Castle, surrounded by beautiful Victorian historic homes and the ornate fountain on St. James Court. Partygoers, dressed all in white, are invited to bring a picnic supper to be enjoyed on the lawn. Everyone is encouraged to don their favorite dapper, white outfits for a chance to win Best Dressed in White. In addition, a contest for Best Dressed Table will be held, so dust off your candelabras and centerpieces. The event will also feature live music from Small Time Napoleon, a silent auction, open bar and lawn party traditions like napkin twirling and sparkler lighting.

Louisville on the Lawn will take place this Saturday, August 25 from 6-10 p.m. at the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum (1402 St. James Court). Individual tickets are $50 each, or you can purchase a table for six for $300 or table for eight for $400.