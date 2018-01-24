Go All in for Dreams at 3rd Turn Brewery



Louisville Tickets Promotion

The Dream Factory invites you to join them for an afternoon supporting a great cause at Go All in for Dreams, sponsored by the Louisville Poker Tour. Hosted at 3rd Turn Brewery in Jeffersontown (10408 Watterson Trail), Go All in for Dreams will include a silent auction, plenty of food, a bar and – the main event – a Texas Hold’em Tournament, with cash prizes for the top three players. Guests are welcome to participate in the tournament or just spectate. 3rd Turn Brewery is family and pet friendly, so feel free to bring the kids, two- or four-legged.

The buy-in for the Texas Hold’em Tournament is $50, and you can purchase your ticket ahead of time on Louisville Tickets. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. If you are participating in the tournament, you must be checked in by 1:45 p.m., as play will start promptly at 2 p.m. There is limited seating for the tournament, so get your tickets soon!

Go All in for Dreams will take place on Saturday, February 24, from 2-8 p.m. All proceeds from the tournament and the auction will benefit the Dream Factory, the largest all-volunteer driven children’s wish-granting organization, to support their efforts to grant the dreams of critically and chronically ill children.