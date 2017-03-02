Growing The Mission To Support DuPont Manual High School

Come celebrate DuPont Manual High School this Saturday, March 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Henry Clay. Growing the Mission is an annual fundraiser sponsored by The Crimson Mission, a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating the past, present and future achievements of DuPont Manual High School. Your gift to The Crimson Mission will support academic enrichment, student achievement, campus-wide facility improvements, technology, athletics and much more!

The evening will consist of dinner, silent and live auction items, cash bar, the celebration of our Guests of Honor and MORE! The Guests of Honor this year are: Mick Motley, Athletics; Wes Jackson, Alumni; Dennis Robinson, Educator; and Carol Haddad, Friend of Manual.

Tickets are $100 per person or $700 for a reserved table of eight. Get tickets today at Louisville Tickets.

The 2nd Annual Growing the Mission Gala

The Henry Clay, 604 S. Third St.

