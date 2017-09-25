The Head and the Heart's Kenny Hensley Answers the Ky Questionnaire

We quizzed pianist Kenny Hensley about Kentucky ahead of the Head and the Heart's concert at the Iroqouis Amphitheater this Thursday. Read our conversation, lightly edited for space and clarity, below.

How do you pronounce the name of the city?

I would have said Lo-uh-ville, because that’s how the locals say it. Not Loo-ee-ville.

What comes to mind when you think of Kentucky?

Honestly, it’s kind of lame, but some close family friends of ours growing up were born and raised in Kentucky. When I think of even the name of the state, I think of them. Aside from that, I just think of Louisville and My Morning Jacket.

That's not lame at all. Have you ever been here before?

Yeah, yeah, we’ve played Louisville a few times. We did Forecastle fest once. We’ve been there a few times, kind of spread out.

Have you had the chance to check out the city?

Not a ton. That’s the one tough thing about touring: Unless you have a day off somewhere, you usually don’t have all that much time. So I’ve been there a few times, and kind of wandered around downtown a bit one night, but not enough to really do a whole lot. So I couldn’t say that I know the city that well. But from what I saw and experienced, I really liked it there.

Ever heard of a hot brown?

Of a hot bun? I don’t think I have, actually. If I have, I’m not remembering. A hot brown? Oh, I thought you said a 'hot bun.'

No, no, a hot brown. It's an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon and tomatoes smothered with Mornay sauce.

That sounds delicious.

Ever had a julep?

Yes, I have. I grew up here in L.A. going to Disneyland a lot, and they have, like, New Orleans Square, and that’s kind of one of their things, is serving mint juleps everywhere. So when I have a mint julep, I think of Disneyland and not the actual part of the country that they’re from. But I do like them, they’re good.

So does that mean you like bourbon?

Yeah, I do.

Do you have a favorite?

Not really, I’m not super picky. I do love a good cocktail, but I’m not a snob about it.

How do you drink bourbon?

I loved Old Fashioneds, so I’d say half the time I’m out and I’m drinking something that has bourbon in it, it’s that. Or just neat.

When I asked what you associate with Kentucky and you said your answer would be lame, I expected you to say KFC. Have you ever eaten there?

Oh, yeah, many times. Growing up, getting the KFC bucket, the family bucket. My parents didn’t cook really, so it was like TV dinners half the time, or KFC family chicken buckets, or Marie Callender’s lasagna. You know, just throw it in the oven. Not the best for you, but easy for my mom, who wasn’t about to cook.

Is it hard to diet on tour? What are you eating?

Yeah, it can be tough. I’ve realized over the years now of doing it that the most important thing is going into a tour already in a good rhythm of some sort, or on a healthy diet. So I always try, two or three weeks before we go on tour, to stick to some health routine. Because it is really tough, and it’s really easy to gain a ton of weight and be really lazy on tour, because you're sitting around doing nothing so often, and you don’t have the accessibility of cooking at home or of going to your local GM or whatever ... I always bring a Nutribullet blender on tour and try to force myself for breakfast everyday to make a smoothie and stick to that, because that kind of knocks off one meal that could be a gut bomb every morning.

Ever been to Derby?

I’ve actually never been to a horse race, and I’ve wanted to forever. We have some tracks here in L.A., or outside L.A., like San Anita and whatnot. It’s a thing that’s possible to do here. My mom always told me when she was growing up in high school and college years that she would go with her friends, and it was the best. I’ve just never gone, and I like gambling too, so it’s kind of a win-win. Anything I can bet on I can get into. I love sports, any competitive type of event, so that’s definitely on the long bucket list of things that I’d like to do in my lifetime, is go to a Kentucky Derby.

Since you’re into sports: Any thoughts on UofL basketball?

Not really. Growing up in L.A., I’ve been obsessed and absorbed with NBA and MLB, NHL my whole life. Having the Lakers and the Dodgers and Kings. I mean, there are college teams here too, but I feel like it’s much easier when you grow up in a city that has a handful of major-league teams — and not only major-league teams, but teams that have been really good historically. I just never cared much about college sports. I follow it a bit, and I love March Madness and I love college football on Saturdays when I’m laying around bored, but I couldn’t say I have a team. And I didn’t go to college, too, so I have no alumni pride. I was born in '88, so when I was 12 years old, the Lakers won their first three championships in a row. So that was like my entire sports life for years. My room was just Shaq and Kobe forever.

Since you're interested, how about some Derby questions? Do you know the distance of the race?

I don’t. I’d guess two miles. That’s just a random guess of what I think a horse track would be. Maybe a mile?

You’re close. It's a mile and a quarter.

And they just do one lap, right? Each horse race is just one start to finish race? Crazy.

Know any Derby winners?

Um, honestly, no. I couldn’t name any off the top of my head.

Ever heard of Secretariat?

I probably have, but… I’ve heard of Seabiscuit, but I don’t think he won the Kentucky Derby.

I was talking to somebody the other day, and I had it in my head that Seabiscuit ran in the Derby, but he never did; he was too old by the time he was getting attention. Do you know how old Derby horses are? They’re all the same age.

Really? I have no idea.

They’re all three years old.

Wow. Is that like a rule, you have to be a 3-year-old horse to be in it?

Yep, it’s only 3-year-olds. Do you know what a foal is?

Yeah, I mean, is a foal like a young horse?

You’re actually one of few people who aren’t from Ky to get that question right.

Really? Well, I still guessed not being 100 percent sure, but I know I’ve heard that before.

One last question: Do you know what a gelding is?

No idea.

It's a horse that's been castrated.

OK, that’s good to know.

