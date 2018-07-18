Heart 2 Heart's Summer Yoga Series Stretches Mind, Body and Spirit



This summer, Heart 2 Heart is hosting their first annual “Yoga And…” event series. Each Saturday, head to their New Albany Wellness Center for yoga classes paired with a different additional wellness outlet each week. Topics explored include yoga and...henna, vision boards, chakras, crystals, smoothies and more. Guests are welcome to attend an individual event or all of them. The “Yoga And…” series will take place each Saturday through August 18. Attendees can choose between two class times: 9:30 a.m. or noon.

Specializing in mental health therapy, therapeutic yoga, healing touch massage and life coaching, Heart 2 Heart seeks to empower people to reach their full potential by removing barriers in their lives through various forms of self-care techniques. They believe that a holistic approach to self-care is the key to living your best life. Learn more here.

The Heart 2 Heart Wellness Center is located at 3306 Plaza Drive, New Albany, Ind. Tickets for the "Yoga And..." series are $20 per event and available now on Louisville Tickets. Click here to see the upcoming schedule of classes.