Hosparus Health Celebrates 40 Years at Annual Candle Glow Gala

Hosparus Health is celebrating 40 years of compassionate care at their 13th annual Candle Glow Gala this December. This elegant evening will honor those in the community who have helped further Hosparus’ mission and made a lasting impact. Guests will enjoy cocktails, dining, silent auctions, dancing and live music from Nashville’s 12South Band. After the dinner, Hosparus’ Candle Glow Lounge will open, offering a premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres and dancing.

The Candle Glow Gala will take place on Saturday, December 1 at the Omni Hotel (400 S. Second St.). Guests can attend both the Gala Dinner at 6 p.m. and the Lounge at 8:30 p.m., or just one if they prefer. Tickets are sold for each separately. Tickets for the Gala Dinner are $250, and tickets for the Lounge are $75.