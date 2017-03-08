How To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2017 In Louisville

This year, we're lucky enough to get two weekends to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, with the Parade coming up this Saturday, a week before the actual holiday. That's double the parties, double the drink specials and double the green! Check out our guide for how to celebrate St. Patty's properly in Louisville.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9TH

The Blessing of the Beer & Tapping of the Keg

Goodwood Brewing & O'Shea's on Baxter

636 E. Main St. & 956 Baxter Ave.

5-10 p.m.

Every year before the big parade, the Ancient Order of Hibernians host the Blessing of the Beer. This year, join them at Goodwood Brewing for the release of the Blessed Fellow “Bomber” bottle, with a limited release of only 200 bottles. There will be live Irish music from The Bold Roberts, and then at 5:45 p.m., Father Fowler will bless the beer before it is marched down to O'Shea's on Baxter for the tapping party! Then everyone can celebrate St. Paddy's in true Irish style with blessed beer and delicious food.

(You can also head out to Goodwood on March 17th for their St. Patrick's Day celebration.)

SATURDAY, MARCH 11TH

The Annual St. Patrick's Parade

Baxter Ave. / Bardstown Road

3-6 p.m.

Head out to the Highlands dressed in your Irish best for the St. Patrick's Parade! This year's parade theme is "One United Ireland." Watch and cheer from the sidewalks or march alongside the decorated floats and vehicles. And the party doesn't stop at 6 p.m.! Following the parade, there will be an awards presentation for best groups at O'Shea's on Baxter, so come out to help celebrate.



The Bristol Bar & Grille - Highlands 40th Anniversary

1321 Bardstown Road

All day, every day

It might not be specifically for St. Patty's Day, but who can pass up such great beer deals this time of year? To celebrate their 40th anniversary, the Bristol's Bardstown Road location is offering some crazy drink specials. They have 10oz drafts starting at $1.50, 20oz drafts starting at $2.75, craft and imported bottles starting at $1.75 and all domestic bottles for only $1.25. They are also offering reduced pricing on hard-to-find ciders and Belgian beers. And the best part - this pricing lasts until May 1st!



Louisville St. Paddy's Half Marathon & 5K

Beckley Creek Park, 1411 Beckley Creek Pkwy.

8:30 a.m.-noon

It's not spring quite yet, but Beckley Creek Park will be covered in green this Saturday for the St. Paddy's Half Marathon & 5K! With chilly temperatures predicted for Saturday, what better way to warm up before the Parade than by running a marathon?

FRIDAY, MARCH 17TH - ST. PATRICK'S DAY

St. Patrick's Day at Noosh Nosh

4816 Brownsboro Center

Open for breakfast, lunch & dinner

Noosh Nosh is celebrating St. Patrick Day's with special Irish menu items such as Guinness stew, corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread, Scotch eggs and fish n' chips. Chef Anoosh Shariat is sure to tickle your Irish fancies with these dishes.



St. Patrick's Day at the Bakery at Sullivan

3100 Bardstown Road

6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

All the delectable desserts at the Bakery will be dressed for St. Patrick's Day, courtesy of Chef Robin Richardson. They will have shamrock cookies for $1.75 and Guinness cupcakes for $2.95. Treat yourself this St. Paddy's Day!



Improv Anonymous Presents: Drunkprov

Four Pegs, 1053 Goss Ave.

8-9 p.m.

Your favorite improv group is celebrating St. Paddy's in the best way. Join them for a night of drinking-themed comedy as they perform while taking shots. A night of comedy and alcohol - what could be better? Tickets are $5 cash at the door.



The Irish Way to O'Shea's Hooley

123 W. Main St.

4-4:30 p.m.

Join the Hibernians of Louisville again, this time to remember 1855's Bloody Monday, when violent riots broke out on election day. This solemn remembrance will transform into cheer as everyone follows the Piper to the Hibernian Hooley down the road at O'Shea's, where there will be live music and prizes!



St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Locust Grove

561 Blankenbaker Lane

3-4:30 p.m.

Locust Grove is hosting a special St. Patrick's Day party with delicious Irish treats and tea. Special guest Gwynne Potts, author and former Locust Grove executive director, will discuss the history of the Irish in Louisville, including Locust Grove's founder, William Croghan. For reservations and more info, call 897-9845.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18TH

Louisville Chorus Presents: Celtic Voices

Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road

7:30 p.m.

The Louisville Chorus is celebrating Celtic song and music with a performance the day after St. Patrick's Day. They will be joined by the Louisville Irish Dancers, the Hewn from the Mountain Celtic Band and the Beargrass Christian Church Choir. Tickets are $22 for general admission.

--------------------------

And of course, don't forget Louisville's many Irish pubs, the perfect places to frequent during this time of year. Choose your favorite, or close your eyes and pick - either way, you can't go wrong.

O'Shea's Irish Pub

Highlands, 956 Baxter Ave.

Downtown, 123 W. Main St.

Jeffersonville, 355 Spring St.

Flanagan's Ale House

934 Baxter Ave.

Molly Malone's Irish Pub

Highlands, 933 Baxter Ave.

St. Matthews, 3900 Shelbyville Road

The Irish Rover

2319 Frankfort Ave.

Pat's Steakhouse

2437 Brownsboro Road