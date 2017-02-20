Ignite Your Senses At Craft Common

Are you craving some fried chicken? How about a bold, slightly spicy bourbon or some delicious and cleverly-named craft beer? What if we told you it could all be yours in one amazing night - complete with a DJ named Glittertitz? It's not too good to be true. It's Craft Common.

Tomorrow night, February 21st, head down to Proof Media Mix for a showcase of the talents of local craftsmen/women. Craft Common, presented by Ina Marcella Events, will feature a three-course dinner with special cuisine from Gospel Bird, cocktails from Bulleit Bourbon and craft beer from Against The Grain. Enjoy all of this while DJ Glittertitz keeps the music alive.

Craft Common was developed to showcase locally-sourced food and hand-crafted beverages, and in doing so, inspire and connect participants with the community. From 6-9 p.m. tomorrow night, ignite your senses with the innovative talents of these local businesses and immerse yourself in the experience.

Tickets are only $45 and can be purchased through Louisville Tickets.