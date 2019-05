One of the most visually mesmerizing and wildly dramatic concerts played the Louisville Palace last night. Metalcore band In This Moment, known for their dramatic and theatrical concerts, did not disappoint their fans, who packed the theater. Lead singer Maria Brink kept the crowd's attention with her dramatic outfit changes, a visually stimulating set and her musical talent. Sevendust, Light the Torch and Hyde opened the night.

Photography by John J. Miller