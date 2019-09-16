Add Event My Events Log In

    Inaugural Hometown Rising Adds to September Festival Season: Photo Gallery

    Last year, the September festival lineup was fraught with misfortune. After the second day of Bourbon & Beyond was canceled due to heavy rain, all three days of Louder Than Life were shut down the following weekend. Now a year later, promoters Danny Wimmer Presents have brought back both festivals, and even started a third. Hometown Rising, billed as a country music and bourbon festival, debuted on the new Highland Festival Grounds near the Expo Center and airport. Headliners like Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Tim McGraw were joined by artists like Lindsay Ell, Clare Dunn, Bret Michaels and the Steel Woods, culminating in an inaugural festival that was, by any standards, a success.

    All photos by John Miller Photography

    I am a Louisville based photographer who specializes in concert and event photography. You can check out more of my work at www.johnjmillerphotography.com or contact me via email: Miller.John@Yahoo.com

