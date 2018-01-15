An Intimate Chef's Series Pairs Dinner with Coffee and Wine



Louisville Tickets Promotion

After a break in December, An Intimate Chef's Series, presented by Yes Louisville, returns once again! Since September, this monthly dinner series has featured notable chefs Anoosh Shariat (Anoosh Bistro and Noosh Nosh) and Lee Mayfield (Melrose Cafe). Now, for their fourth installment, they will be joined by Chef Daniel Orr, owner and operator of Farm Bloomington. Farm Bloomington is a unique restaurant concept that prioritizes fresh ingredients and makes healthy options accessible.

One week from today, the Chef's Series will blend food, drink and curiosity to produce insightful conversation. Orr's surprise dish will be paired with specialty coffee from Leo Fante and a wine pairing curated by Leo Braddock. The event will take place at Fante's Coffee on Monday, January 22, from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 and are available through Louisville Tickets.