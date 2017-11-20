An Intimate Chef's Series Returns for the Third Installment



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Last month, a personal emergency prevented featured chef Loreal Gavin from attending the second installment of An Intimate Chef's Series. On short notice, Chef Lee Mayfield of Melrose Cafe stepped in and served guests oat cakes topped with apple caramel and whipped cream. He was such a success that now, for the third installment of the Chef's Series, Mayfield will return again with more preparation and another opportunity to showcase his talent.

One week from today, Mayfield will prepare a handmade cranberry ice cream nestled in a pecan tuile. As always, this will be paired with a coffee roasted in house by Leo Fante and a handpicked wine.

The third installment of An Intimate Chef's Series will take place on Monday, November 27 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Fante's Coffee. Tickets are $41.50 and are available through Louisville Tickets. Seating is very limited, so be sure to get your tickets now!

An Intimate Chef's Series is presented by Yes Louisville. Proceeds of this event will support a yet-to-be-chosen charity benefiting veterans.