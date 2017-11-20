Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    What To Do

    An Intimate Chef's Series Returns for the Third Installment

    Posted On:

    What To Do
    Print this page


    Louisville Tickets Promotion

    Last month, a personal emergency prevented featured chef Loreal Gavin from attending the second installment of An Intimate Chef's Series. On short notice, Chef Lee Mayfield of Melrose Cafe stepped in and served guests oat cakes topped with apple caramel and whipped cream. He was such a success that now, for the third installment of the Chef's Series, Mayfield will return again with more preparation and another opportunity to showcase his talent.

    One week from today, Mayfield will prepare a handmade cranberry ice cream nestled in a pecan tuile. As always, this will be paired with a coffee roasted in house by Leo Fante and a handpicked wine.

    The third installment of An Intimate Chef's Series will take place on Monday, November 27 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Fante's Coffee. Tickets are $41.50 and are available through Louisville Tickets. Seating is very limited, so be sure to get your tickets now!

    An Intimate Chef's Series is presented by Yes Louisville. Proceeds of this event will support a yet-to-be-chosen charity benefiting veterans.

    Cover Photo: Pexels.com

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories