It's Time for the First Annual Craft Beer Throwdown

This Thursday, it's up to you to decide who's got the best brew! Six local craft breweries will come together to compete for your votes at the first annual Craft Beer Throwdown. Each brewery is concocting a brand new brew just for the event, as well as having several regulars on tap. Confirmed for the event are Against the Grain, Monnik, Mile Wide, Falls City, Great Flood and Holsopple. Zoom Zoom Yum, Moe-licious BBQ and Steel City Pops will be on site to satisfy any beer-induced cravings.

The Craft Beer Throwdown was created by the Coalition for the Homeless Associate Board to raise funds to prevent and end youth homelessness in Louisville. All proceeds from the event will go to this cause. The Coalition for the Homeless and 50 community partners are working to address the needs of the 838 homeless youth in our community, helping them move from the streets to permanent housing. You can learn more about them here.

The Craft Beer Throwdown is this Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6-10 p.m., located at Louisville Executive Aviation, 2700 Gast Blvd. For $20, participants will receive a swag bag, get to taste all six new brews and vote on the winning brew. Tickets are available here through Louisville Tickets.

