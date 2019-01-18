Historic Walnut Street Entertainment District Returns for Two-Night Celebration



Louisville Tickets Promotion

The much-awaited celebration for the legacy of black Louisville returns, showcasing Louisville's finest through the art of jazz. Legacies Unlimited is devoted to highlighting the cities most influential African American citizens, through the art of entertainment. Next weekend, will feature two events, Jazz at the Top Hat and the Walnut Street Revue, with interactive workshops and exhibitions focusing on the influence the Louisville African American community shares with the world.

At Jazz at the Top Hat on Friday night, attendees will be taken back in time to the prime of Louisville's premier Walnut Street (now Muhammad Ali Blvd.) entertainment spot, the Top Hat Club. This event will feature performances from jazz vocals of Bobby J and master flutist Galen Abdur Razzo, in addition to a special tribute to jazz legend Ron Hayden. On Saturday, guests can attend the Walnut Street Revue, with live music that will transport you back to the mid-1900s. Featured musicians include the Walnut Street Rhythm & Blues Band and the Jerry Tolsen Quartet with vocalists Alisia McClain and Karen Chavez.

This two-night celebration takes place on the last weekend in January, with both events at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage (1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.). Jazz at the Top Hat is on Friday, January 25, and tickets cost $30. The Walnut Street Revue is on Saturday, January 26, with GA tickets costing $45 and limited cabaret seating for $50. Both events take place from 7:30-11 p.m.