Join Us at Next Week's Best of Louisville 2017 Celebration

You voted on the best in Louisville, and now it's time to celebrate the finalists and winners! The 2017 Best of Louisville, presented by Hilliard-Lyons, is next Thursday, July 6th!
We invite you to the Kentucky Center to eat, drink and dance your way through the night. All attendees get a complimentary copy of Louisville Magazine’s July “Best of Louisville” issue, in which the winners are announced. From 6:30-8:30 p.m., enjoy food tastings from past and present Best of Louisville winners, plus beer, wine and spirits tastings from other great brands and a cash bar. Special guest emcees Kelly K and Chelsea Thomas from 99.7 WDJX will be there to keep everyone posted with announcements on finalists and winners. Then from 8:30-10 p.m., The Louisville Crashers take the stage and the dance floor will open up, as we close the night out in style with great music and dancing.
Get your tickets HERE. And in the meantime, check out highlights from last year's Best of Louisville celebration and the list of this year's finalists.
Stay up to date with the latest Best of Lou news by following them on Facebook and Instagram.
A portion of the proceeds benefits the Kentucky-Southeast Indiana Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. Other Best of Louisville sponsors include 99.7 WDJX, Korbel, Four Roses, Vue at 3rd and Universal Linen.
Confirmed exhibitors for the 2017 Best of Lou:
(with more to come!)
Against the Grain
Art Eatables
BoomBozz
Bulleit Bourbon
The Comfy Cow
Coopers' Craft
Copper and Kings
Falls City Beer
Four Roses
Havana Rumba
Heart and Soy
The Irish Rover
Jefferson's Reserve
Joella's Hot Chicken
Korbel
Magnolia Photo Booth
Mark’s Feed Store
Old 502
Proof on Main
Republic Bank
Revelry
Rivulet Pecan Liqueur
Simply Thai
SuperChefs
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Volare
Wick's Pizza
Yelp
Cover photo by Ron Bath // 2016 Best of Louisville