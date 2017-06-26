Join Us at Next Week's Best of Louisville 2017 Celebration

Add Event My Events Log In

    You voted on the best in Louisville, and now it's time to celebrate the finalists and winners! The 2017 Best of Louisville, presented by Hilliard-Lyons, is next Thursday, July 6th!

    We invite you to the Kentucky Center to eat, drink and dance your way through the night. All attendees get a complimentary copy of Louisville Magazine’s July “Best of Louisville” issue, in which the winners are announced. From 6:30-8:30 p.m., enjoy food tastings from past and present Best of Louisville winners, plus beer, wine and spirits tastings from other great brands and a cash bar. Special guest emcees Kelly K and Chelsea Thomas from 99.7 WDJX will be there to keep everyone posted with announcements on finalists and winners. Then from 8:30-10 p.m., The Louisville Crashers take the stage and the dance floor will open up, as we close the night out in style with great music and dancing.

    Get your tickets HERE. And in the meantime, check out highlights from last year's Best of Louisville celebration and the list of this year's finalists.

    Stay up to date with the latest Best of Lou news by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

    A portion of the proceeds benefits the Kentucky-Southeast Indiana Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. Other Best of Louisville sponsors include 99.7 WDJX, Korbel, Four Roses, Vue at 3rd and Universal Linen.

    Confirmed exhibitors for the 2017 Best of Lou:
    (with more to come!)

    Against the Grain
    Art Eatables
    BoomBozz
    Bulleit Bourbon
    ​The Comfy Cow
    Coopers' Craft
    Copper and Kings
    Falls City Beer
    Four Roses
    Havana Rumba
    Heart and Soy
    The Irish Rover
    Jefferson's Reserve
    Joella's Hot Chicken
    Korbel
    ​Magnolia Photo Booth
    Mark’s Feed Store
    Old 502
    Proof on Main
    Republic Bank
    Revelry
    Rivulet Pecan Liqueur
    Simply Thai
    SuperChefs
    ​Tito's Handmade Vodka
    Volare
    Wick's Pizza
    Yelp

    Cover photo by Ron Bath // 2016 Best of Louisville

