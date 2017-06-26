Join Us at Next Week's Best of Louisville 2017 Celebration

You voted on the best in Louisville, and now it's time to celebrate the finalists and winners! The 2017 Best of Louisville, presented by Hilliard-Lyons, is next Thursday, July 6th!

We invite you to the Kentucky Center to eat, drink and dance your way through the night. All attendees get a complimentary copy of Louisville Magazine’s July “Best of Louisville” issue, in which the winners are announced. From 6:30-8:30 p.m., enjoy food tastings from past and present Best of Louisville winners, plus beer, wine and spirits tastings from other great brands and a cash bar. Special guest emcees Kelly K and Chelsea Thomas from 99.7 WDJX will be there to keep everyone posted with announcements on finalists and winners. Then from 8:30-10 p.m., The Louisville Crashers take the stage and the dance floor will open up, as we close the night out in style with great music and dancing.

Get your tickets HERE. And in the meantime, check out highlights from last year's Best of Louisville celebration and the list of this year's finalists.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Kentucky-Southeast Indiana Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. Other Best of Louisville sponsors include 99.7 WDJX, Korbel, Four Roses, Vue at 3rd and Universal Linen.

Confirmed exhibitors for the 2017 Best of Lou:

(with more to come!)

Against the Grain

Art Eatables

BoomBozz

Bulleit Bourbon

​The Comfy Cow

Coopers' Craft

Copper and Kings

Falls City Beer

Four Roses

Havana Rumba

Heart and Soy

The Irish Rover

Jefferson's Reserve

Joella's Hot Chicken

Korbel

​Magnolia Photo Booth

Mark’s Feed Store

Old 502

Proof on Main

Republic Bank

Revelry

Rivulet Pecan Liqueur

Simply Thai

SuperChefs

​Tito's Handmade Vodka

Volare

Wick's Pizza

Yelp