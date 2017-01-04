Join Us For A Night of Masks And Madness At The Mad Masquerade

Louisville Magazine's Masquerade returns for a second time to the Louisville Palace!

Join us on February 17th from 9 p.m. to midnight for a night of masks, music and madness. This year, steampunk and Mad Max combine to create the Mad Masquerade, presented by Four Roses Bourbon. Entertainment will be provided by special musical guest Maestro J, as well as DJ Brios and the talented CirqueLouis. Cocktail attire is recommended and costumes are welcome, so come dressed in your neo-Victorian best or break out that dystopian showstopper you've been dying to try. And of course, masks are highly encouraged.

Early Bird tickets are available for only $20 until Saturday, January 7th at midnight. Early Bird VIP tickets are only $45. VIP tickets include access to the mezzanine, private bar/restrooms, a Four Roses bourbon tasting and complimentary hors d'oeuvres. Get your tickets here!

Check out photos from last year's Masquerade below.

Photos by Crystal Ludwick