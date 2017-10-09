"Journal Entries" Sets Memories to Music



Louisville Tickets Promotion

This Sunday, head to the Tim Faulkner Gallery for a special one-day-only musical production. “Journal Entries,” presented by Erica Denise Entertainment, will take you for a ride through life’s emotional journeys and show you the healing power of drama, music and art. Get there early for the cocktail hour, beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy cocktails and a free buffet, and get your picture taken on the red carpet before heading into the show. “Journal Entries” will start promptly at 7 p.m., with one 15-minute intermission. This is a 21 and up event.

Erica Denise Entertainment creates outlets for local visual and performing artists that wouldn't normally have the opportunity to to showcase their talent, and in doing so, helps them increase their exposure and brand themselves as professionals in the business.

Tickets are $10 in advance through Louisville Tickets, or $15 at the door. Get yours today here.

Cover Photo: Pexels.com