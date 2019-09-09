Add Event My Events Log In

    Judah & the Lion Bring Pep Talks to Paristown: Photo Gallery

    News
    After helping kick off this year's Forecastle Festival, it did not take long for Judah & the Lion to return to Louisville. Last Saturday night, they played to a packed Paristown Hall on their Pep Talks Worldwide Tour, featuring Flora Cash in support. This is Judah & the Lion's biggest headlining tour yet, in support of their new album Pep Talks, released this spring. On Saturday night, fans — or "family," as frontman Judah Akers refers to them — were treated to another high energy and emotional Louisville show that had Paristown feeling like a party.

    Photography by John J. Miller

    I am a Louisville based photographer who specializes in concert and event photography. You can check out more of my work at www.johnjmillerphotography.com or contact me via email: Miller.John@Yahoo.com

