Batten Down the Hatches, the Kentucky Pirate Festival Sets Sail for Louisville



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Hop aboard all ye scallywags, it's time for the third annual Kentucky Pirate Festival. Join all your favorite local pirates in a festival full of fun, food and treasure of all kinds. Watch as the captains of the Blood Pirates fight for their bounty, and join your host the Pirate King himself, Asmodeus O’Reilly, as he chooses the 2019 Pirate of the Year. You might find yourself dancing with the gypsies to the sounds of your favorite pirate bands like Brave the Sea and Drunk & Sailor or spending your loot on goods in the Pirate Marketplace. Be sure to snap a picture with the famous Captain Hook, and hang around for stories from Ebeneezer Grumpypants, the storytelling bogle, and the Irate Pyrate Show, where it’s all fun and games even after someone loses an eye. Taste the freedom of the pirate's life, you won't want to miss out on the fun and activities for scallywags of all ages. Learn more about what's to come at kypiratefest.com.

The Kentucky Pirate Festival will take place Saturday, February 2 from noon to midnight at the Art Sanctuary (1433 S. Shelby St.). Tickets are $10 for children 12 and under and $15 for adults.