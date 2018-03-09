Kickstart Your Social Media with Yes Louisville



Louisville Tickets Promotion

Today more than ever, social media can be overwhelming. Whether browsing for news, business or pleasure, the online world of ‘likes’ and ‘retweets’ sometimes seems like more trouble than it’s worth. And yet, if you’re running a business or promoting a brand, social media has become an invaluable tool when utilized properly – and a lot of fun!

Next Wednesday, join the team from Yes Louisville and Yes 502 Media at the Social Media Kickstart to learn tips and tricks for jump-starting your business or brand's social media! Presentation matters, and Yes Louisville wants to help you learn how to control your brand’s presence online. There will be demonstrations and presentations on topics across the social media spectrum, including: a look at the differences between each social media platform and audience, the world of digital content creation and how to structure posts for maximum impact.

This event will be hosted at Noosh Nosh (4816 Brownsboro Center), and Chef Anoosh Shariat’s team will provide coffee and breakfast to fuel your ideas and creativity. Come with an open mind and a desire to learn!

The Social Media Kickstart is next Wednesday, March 14 from 9-10:30 a.m. Tickets are $39 and available now on Louisville Tickets.

Cover Photo: Yes Louisville // Facebook