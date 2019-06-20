Kids Review Kentucky Kingdom’s New Rollercoaster

We asked local siblings Noah, 7, and Piper, 9, to ride Kentucky Kingdom’s new wooden rollercoaster, the Kentucky Flyer. Here’s their review.

PRE-RIDE

Noah: “Worried, but awesome. It’s just a rollercoaster. Nothing to be scared of.”

Piper: “I’m so psyched!”

Noah: “The (big) hill should be first because, when it’s first, you don’t have to face the fear later on in the ride.”

Piper: “Well, it’s not that high. But it looks super-fun. And I can’t believe — like, Mommy, this is actually true — that they can let the whole family ride it. Kids from age — not age 40, from the height 40 (inches). That’s really cool. I am so excited about the turns.”

Noah: “Speed!”

Marker drawing (on paper with doughnut) by Piper Drawing by Noah

POST-RIDE

Piper: “I liked going down the big hill, and I liked all the hills. It was so fun.”

Noah: “And I really liked the twists and turns because it was all like — vroom, vroom. So fast. My favorite parts are when my belly went lululllluuhhh. It made my stomach feel like it would fly away.”

Piper: “I liked when we were just going up and down and up and down, and there’s a sudden turn and it goes all the way around. And I liked putting my hands up, ’cause when we’re going down the hills the wind blows in your face and you’re not holding on, like, Aaaaahhhhh!!!”

