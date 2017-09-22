20 Spots to Get Late-Night Grub in Louisville

It’s late at night, you’re hungry and your fridge is barren. Or you’re partied out, and now it’s time for something greasy. Don’t sweat it, we’ve got you covered. Here's 20 spots to grab grub late.

1. Burger Boy

24 hours a day, all week

1450 South Brook St.



An Old Louisville cornerstone, this diner is guaranteed to leave customers satisfied.

2. Café 360

Anytime, every day

1582 Bardstown Rd.



Backed by a huge hookah selection, Café 360 is the perfect place to hang out and grab a satisfying bite any hour of the day.

3. Barret Bar & Grill

Monday-Sunday to 2 a.m.

1012 Barret Ave.



You can’t go wrong with this historic dive turned motorcyclist haven. Whether it’s wings or coconut shrimp, they’ve got what you need.

4. Brick House Tavern and Tap

Monday-Thursday to 12 a.m., Friday-Saturday to 1 a.m., Sunday to 11 p.m.

871 S Hurstbourne Pkwy.



The Brick House Tavern and Tap sets the bar high with an unorthodox menu. Think I’m kidding? They have everything from meatballs and wings to salmon and calamari.

5. Bristol Bar & Grille on Bardstown Road

Sunday-Thursday to 12 a.m., Friday-Saturday to 2 a.m.

1321 Bardstown Rd.



Try the green chili wontons if you’re looking for something special.

6. Four Pegs Beer Lounge

All week to 2 a.m.

1053 Goss Ave.



If the Kentucky Poutine and great selection of beers don’t call to you, give this place a visit for it’s pure Germantown personality.

7. Hilltop Tavern

Tuesday-Saturday to 4 a.m., Sunday-Monday to 2 a.m.

1800 Frankfort Ave.



Round off a plate of mac 'n’ cheese fritters or a game of ping pong at this neighborhood bar.

8. La Bamba Burritos

Monday-Tuesday to 2:30 a.m., Wednesday-Thursday to 4:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday to 5 a.m., Sunday to 2:30 a.m.

1237 Bardstown Rd.



La Bamba is your saving grace after a late night of bar hopping. Huge burritos, huge flavor, huge emphasis on authentic Mexican food.

9. Stooges Bar & Grill

All week til’ 4 a.m.

7123 Grade Ln.



This place can be synopsized by three things: sand volleyball, cold beer and great food. A sports bar that seems far away from everything but UPS, it’s no wonder why this place stays open late for those who work third shift.

10. Pizza Donisi

All week to 2 a.m.

1396 S 2nd St.



An Old Louisville pizzeria that cranks out deliciously unique pies — roasted lamb pizza? yes, please! — into the early hours of the morning.

11. Ramsi’s Café on the World

Monday-Thursday to 1 a.m., Friday-Saturday to 2 a.m., Sunday to 11 p.m.

1293 Bardstown Rd.



Take your taste buds on a culinary adventure at this Kamar family staple that prides itself on serving cuisine from around the globe.

12. The Silver Dollar

All week to 2 a.m.

1761 Frankfort Ave.



Whether you get the breaded catfish, chicken & waffles or the chorizo corndog, you simply can’t go wrong with The Silver Dollar. A huge selection of not only dangerously-good dishes, but great brews as well.

13. 8Up

All week to 2 a.m.

350 West Chestnut St.



Come for the knockout menu and mixed drinks, stay for the amazing views.



14. Zanzabar

Sunday-Thursday to 2 a.m., Friday-Saturday to 4 a.m.

2100 S Preston St.



Great food plus old-school pinball machines. What’s not to like?

15. Butchertown Grocery (Upstairs)

Sunday-Thursday to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday to 2 a.m.

1076 E Washington St.



Serving everything from burgers to escargot, this local establishment caters not only to its historic roots, but its hungry customers.

16. Stout Burgers and Beer

Monday-Thursday to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday to 11p.m.

1604 Bardstown Rd.



Late night juicy burgers and tasty beer. What could you want in life?

17. The Back Door

All week to 4 a.m.

1250 Bardstown Rd.



This Bardstown Road classic serves top-notch bar food and pitchers of beer. You have to try the "bombers."

18. Jerry’s Jboy Restaurant

All day, everyday.

4832 Dixie Hwy.



This South End staple has been feeding people all hours of the day for decades now. Hearty food straight off the grill, anytime you want — that simple.



19. Against the Grain

Sunday to 10 p.m., Monday-Thursday to midnight, Friday-Saturday to 2 a.m.

401 E Main St.



Smoked meats and local beer. Fulfill your late-night cravings with this innovative eatery next to Slugger Field.

20. The Hub

Sunday-Thursday to 12 a.m., Friday-Saturday to 4 a.m.

2235 Frankfort Ave.



Get your grub or your dance on at all hours of the night at this Frankfort avenue mainstay.