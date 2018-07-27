Learn to Cook like a Pro with Cooking at Millie's



Looking for something different to do for dinner? Whether you want a new going-out destination or just inspiration for a new meal to cook at home, the answer might be hidden away in downtown Louisville. Cooking at Millie's opened last summer, offering cooking classes with unique menus for any level of experience. Guests can attend classes taught by resident chef Alison Mann or various guest chefs from around the city.

Attendees will work under the direction of the chef to create a three-course meal from scratch. Recent guest chefs have included Chef Paco Garcia of Con Huevos (recently awarded Best New Chef in the Best of Louisville awards), Executive Chef Jeff Dailey of Harvest Restaurant and Chef Carmelo Gabriele of Sarino. An example of a recent menu includes: sweet pea and truffle crostini; southern tea- and lemon-brined chicken with roasted sweet potato salad; and strawberries and butter cakes with fresh whipped cream.

Cooking at Millie's classes are offered on an ongoing, weekly basis, typically from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on select days. The price for an average class is $105 per couple (may vary depending on class) and includes a bottle of wine. To buy tickets for an upcoming class or explore class options, click the button below.

