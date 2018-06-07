Legendary Dr. Patch Adams of the Gesundheit Institute Comes to Louisville



Louisville Tickets Promotion

My Health E is excited to welcome Dr. Patch Adams to Louisville for three events in one day! The legendary Dr. Hunter "Patch" Adams is an MD, comedian, social activist, clown, author and founder of the Gesundheit Institute in 1971. Each year he organizes volunteers to travel to countries and bring humor to orphans, patients and all people. His presentation centers on compassion, wellness, humor and joy when providing patient care.

Dr. Patch Adams will be in Louisville next Friday, June 15, for three events throughout the day. See below for more info.

8:30-10:30 a.m. — Get Moving Kentuckiana

Meet at Big Four Station Park, 304 Mulberry St., Jeffersonville, Ind.

Join Dr. Adams as he leads walkers across the Big Four Bridge to raise health literacy awareness and increase compassion in healthcare. The first 100 walkers get a free T-shirt. This walk is free to attend, though RSVPs are recommended. Click here for info.

12:30-2:30 p.m. — Joy of Caring Lunch

Omni Hotel, 400 S. Second St.

This luncheon will include an inspirational talk by Dr. Adams, featuring dialogue exploring burnout prevention for healthcare staff and at-home caregivers. The focus of this presentation is on the magic and power of care, not only in the patient’s life, but also in the caregiver’s life. Attire: Business casual; red is recommended.

6:30-10:30 p.m. — Red Nose Gala Dinner

Omni Hotel, 400 S. Second St.

Enjoy a presentation examining the relationship between humor and the health of the individual, community and society. In this funny and inspirational lecture, Dr. discusses his 30+ years of healthcare and clowning experience. Attire: Formal; red is recommended.

Joy of Caring Luncheon — $200 per person; $1,900 table for 10

Red Nose Gala Dinner — $300 per person; $2,850 table for 10

Use offer code 1FREEGUEST to get 50% off tickets.

Use offer code MYHEALTHE20 for 20% off.

My Health E is a patient advocacy service designed to educate and empower patients with knowledge, helping them to find local health education classes and events. They understand that the right health education, at the right time, to the right patient is critical. Click here to learn more.

Cover photo: Dr. Patch Adams // My Health E, Facebook