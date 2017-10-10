Let Your Tastebuds Soar at the 42nd Annual Taste of Louisville



Louisville Tickets Promotion

It's no secret that Louisville has rapidly grown into one of the top food cities in the country. Next Wednesday, October 18, the 42nd Annual Taste of Louisville will celebrate our city's rich culinary culture. Whether you're a self-proclaimed 'foodie' or an aspiring one, this is your chance to fully experience all the flavor Louisville has to offer. Some of last year's exhibitors included Bourbon Barrel Foods, Havana Rumba, Jack Fry's, Noosh Nosh, River House, The Silver Dollar and so many more. And food isn't the only thing on hand to delight your senses; there will be plenty of drink exhibitors as well. Last year's included Against the Grain, Bulleit, Copper & Kings, Old 502 Winery, West Sixth and more. For a full list of last year's exhibitors, click here.

Taste of Louisville is held at Louisville Executive Aviation (2700 Gast Blvd.) on the grounds of Bowman Field Airport. Tickets are available now through Louisville Tickets and are $65 each in advance ($70 at the door) and $750 for a reserved table of eight. Click here to get yours today.

For the last 42 years, the Louisville Chapter of the Kentucky Restaurant Association (KRA) has been gathering Louisville’s finest restaurants and chefs for the Taste of Louisville, and it’s about more than just food; since 1974, Taste of Louisville has raised over $250,000 for local charities. This year's charity partners are Jill's Wish of Louisville and Home of the Innocents; a portion of the proceeds will benefit them.