Author of "Big Little Lies" Comes to Louisville

Carmichael's Bookstore is excited to host Liane Moriarty, author of best-selling novels Big Little Lies (2014) and What Alice Forgot (2015). Moriarty will be discussing her newest book, Nine Perfect Strangers, in which nine people gather at a health resort, all of them there for different reasons, none of them expecting just how difficult the next ten days will be. Each guest will receive a signed copy of Moriarty's new book.

This event will be on Thursday, November 8 from 7-10 p.m. at Holy Trinity Clifton Campus (formerly the Clifton Center), 2117 Payne St. Tickets are $30 each, including a copy of Nine Perfect Strangers. This event is open seating, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.