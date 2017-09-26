Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week



Lindi Ortega

Lindi Ortega and Andrew Combs

Tues., Sept. 26 | 8 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

18+

Country singer-songwriter Lindi Ortega has a voice that will chill you. Andrew Combs "soul country" will warm you up.

Admission: $12 to $15



Son Little

Wed., Sept. 27 | 9 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

18+

We're sending you back to Zanzabar to dig into R&B laced with gospel from Philadelphia artist Son Little.

Admission: $13 to $15



Jacob Duncan

Thurs., Sept. 28 | 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Locally legendary altoist Jacob Duncan joins a who's-who of international artists (a couple of them professors in UofL's jazz studies department, the rest noted at one point or another in the New York Times) for a recorded performance sure to melt down Louisville's newest jazz club.

Admission: $10



Photo courtesy The Butchertown Social

Old-School Hip Hop Night

Sat., Sept. 30 | 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.



OK, so this isn't about live music, but who could resist DJ Trevor Bowles kicking it old school? The description of the event on Facebook includes the words "DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince."



Ozzy Osbourne

Louder Than Life Festival

Sat., Sept. 30 & Sun., Oct. 1

Champions Park, 2050 River Road

It's time for the annual power-chord-your-ears-off extravaganza, featuring Rob Zombie, Incubus, Five Finger Death Punch, Mastodon, Ozzy Osbourne and many more.

Admission: $119.50+

