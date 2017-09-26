Add Event My Events Log In

    Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

    Music
    Lindi Ortega

    Lindi Ortega and Andrew Combs
    Tues., Sept. 26 | 8 p.m.
    Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
    Country singer-songwriter Lindi Ortega has a voice that will chill you. Andrew Combs "soul country" will warm you up. 

    Admission: $12 to $15

     


    Son Little

    Son Little
    Wed., Sept. 27 | 9 p.m.
    Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
    We're sending you back to Zanzabar to dig into R&B laced with gospel from Philadelphia artist Son Little.

    Admission: $13 to $15

     


    Jacob Duncan

    Jacob Duncan
    Thurs., Sept. 28 | 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

    Locally legendary altoist Jacob Duncan joins a who's-who of international artists (a couple of them professors in UofL's jazz studies department, the rest noted at one point or another in the New York Times) for a recorded performance sure to melt down Louisville's newest jazz club.

    Admission: $10

     


    Old-School Hip Hop Night
    Sat., Sept. 30 | 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
    The Butchertown Social, 1601 Story Ave.
     

    OK, so this isn't about live music, but who could resist DJ Trevor Bowles kicking it old school? The description of the event on Facebook includes the words "DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince."

     


    Ozzy Osbourne

    Louder Than Life Festival
    Sat., Sept. 30 & Sun., Oct. 1
    Champions Park, 2050 River Road

    It's time for the annual power-chord-your-ears-off extravaganza, featuring Rob Zombie, Incubus, Five Finger Death Punch, Mastodon, Ozzy Osbourne and many more.

    Admission: $119.50+

     

