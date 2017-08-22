Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

Add Event My Events Log In

    AUGUST 22 - 27

    The fair's still in town, and there's still plenty of great music throughout the week.

     


    Image: FAIRenheit Festival // Ky State Fair

    FAIRenheit 17 Festival featuring Ben Sollee with Tony and the Tan Lines and 64 West
    Thursday, Aug. 24 | 6-11 p.m.
    Old Cardinal Stadium, Ky State Fair & Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane

    Celebrate all things local at the first ever FAIRenheit Festival. Louisville native Ben Sollee will headline, with special guests Tony and the Tan Lines and 64 West. There will be plenty of food trucks, craft breweries and entertainment.

    Admission: Free

     


    Photo: The Magpie Salute // Facebook

    The Magpie Salute
    Thursday, Aug. 24 | Doors at 7 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

    Named after a superstition in the UK where one salutes any passing magpies to ward off negativity and bad luck, this new band brings together an exciting mix of musicians. Three key members of The Black Crowes - Rich Robinson, guitarist/vocalist, guitarist Marc Ford, and bassist Sven Pipien - join with members of Robinson's own band and other friends for a North American tour.

    Admission: $27

     


    Image: Frederick The Younger // courtesy of Against the Grain

    The Local Lineup: Frederick The Younger
    Friday, Aug. 25 | 8-11 p.m.
    Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

    From May to September, The Local Lineup presents a monthly concert paired with a beer from Against the Grain. This month, it's Frederick The Younger and Kamen Knuddlen! Enjoy FTY's vintage indie-pop paired perfectly with the dark, sour goodness of a Knuddeln. DJ Sam Sneed will open the party at 8 p.m., and FTY will take the stage at 9 p.m.

    Admission: Free

     


    Photo: Family Mansion // Facebook

    Family Mansion + The Thumps + The Unwashed
    Sunday, Aug. 27 | 9 p.m.-midnight
    The Cure Lounge, 1481 S. Shelby St.

    Straight out of Portland, it’s Family Mansion! Enjoy their unique brand of indie rock along with accordion-led The Thumps and The Unwashed.

    Admission: $5

     


    Photo: Gov’t Mule // Facebook

    Gov’t Mule + Blackberry Smoke
    Sunday, Aug. 27 | Doors at 6 p.m.
    Iroquois Amphitheater, 1081 Amphitheater Road

    These two bands are surely the new dynamic duo of country rock, and we’re lucky enough to have them in Louisville.

    Admission: $38-$53

    Cover Photo: Pexels.com

