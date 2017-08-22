Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

AUGUST 22 - 27

The fair's still in town, and there's still plenty of great music throughout the week.



Image: FAIRenheit Festival // Ky State Fair

FAIRenheit 17 Festival featuring Ben Sollee with Tony and the Tan Lines and 64 West

Thursday, Aug. 24 | 6-11 p.m.

Old Cardinal Stadium, Ky State Fair & Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane

Celebrate all things local at the first ever FAIRenheit Festival. Louisville native Ben Sollee will headline, with special guests Tony and the Tan Lines and 64 West. There will be plenty of food trucks, craft breweries and entertainment.

Admission: Free



Photo: The Magpie Salute // Facebook

The Magpie Salute

Thursday, Aug. 24 | Doors at 7 p.m.

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Named after a superstition in the UK where one salutes any passing magpies to ward off negativity and bad luck, this new band brings together an exciting mix of musicians. Three key members of The Black Crowes - Rich Robinson, guitarist/vocalist, guitarist Marc Ford, and bassist Sven Pipien - join with members of Robinson's own band and other friends for a North American tour.

Admission: $27



Image: Frederick The Younger // courtesy of Against the Grain

The Local Lineup: Frederick The Younger

Friday, Aug. 25 | 8-11 p.m.

Against the Grain, 401 E. Main St.

From May to September, The Local Lineup presents a monthly concert paired with a beer from Against the Grain. This month, it's Frederick The Younger and Kamen Knuddlen! Enjoy FTY's vintage indie-pop paired perfectly with the dark, sour goodness of a Knuddeln. DJ Sam Sneed will open the party at 8 p.m., and FTY will take the stage at 9 p.m.

Admission: Free



Photo: Family Mansion // Facebook

Family Mansion + The Thumps + The Unwashed

Sunday, Aug. 27 | 9 p.m.-midnight

The Cure Lounge, 1481 S. Shelby St.

Straight out of Portland, it’s Family Mansion! Enjoy their unique brand of indie rock along with accordion-led The Thumps and The Unwashed.

Admission: $5



Photo: Gov’t Mule // Facebook

Gov’t Mule + Blackberry Smoke

Sunday, Aug. 27 | Doors at 6 p.m.

Iroquois Amphitheater, 1081 Amphitheater Road

These two bands are surely the new dynamic duo of country rock, and we’re lucky enough to have them in Louisville.

Admission: $38-$53