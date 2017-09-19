Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week



Photo: Mdou Moctar // Facebook

Mdou Moctar with Scott Carney (WAX FANG)

Tues., Sept. 19 | 9-11 p.m.

Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

21+

If Mdou Moctar can make it all the way from the deserts of Niger with his guitar, you can make it to Kaiju to listen to him play.

Admission: $10



Photo: The Lil Smokies // Zanzabar

The Lil Smokies

Wed., Sept. 20 | Doors: 8 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

21+

Progressive Bluegrass ensembles your thing? Even if they aren’t, this band is worth checking out.

Admission: $10-$12



Photo: Yomil Y El Dany // Mercury Ballroom

Yomil Y El Dany

Fri., Sept. 22 | 10 p.m.

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Reggaeton is coming back in a huge way. Don’t miss out on this vibrant performance.

Admission: $96



Photo: Big Boi // Mercury Ballroom

Big Boi

Sat., Sept. 23 | 8:30 p.m.

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

All ages

A man who needs no introduction, Big Boi is back in the ‘Ville and has promised to play everything from the classics to his new releases.

Admission: $30



Photo: Frankie Cosmos // Facebook

Frankie Cosmos with Ian Sweet

Mon., Sept. 25 | Doors: 7 p.m.

Galaxie Bar, 732 E. Market St.

All ages

Show these Yankees some Louisville love at Galaxie Bar this Monday.

Admission: $15

Cover photo: Pexels