Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page


    Photo: Mdou Moctar // Facebook

    Mdou Moctar with Scott Carney (WAX FANG)
    Tues., Sept. 19 | 9-11 p.m. 
    Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.
    21+

    If Mdou Moctar can make it all the way from the deserts of Niger with his guitar, you can make it to Kaiju to listen to him play.

    Admission: $10

     


    Photo: The Lil Smokies // Zanzabar

    The Lil Smokies
    Wed., Sept. 20 | Doors: 8 p.m.
    Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
    21+

    Progressive Bluegrass ensembles your thing? Even if they aren’t, this band is worth checking out.

    Admission: $10-$12

     


    Photo: Yomil Y El Dany // Mercury Ballroom

    Yomil Y El Dany
    Fri., Sept. 22 | 10 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

    Reggaeton is coming back in a huge way. Don’t miss out on this vibrant performance.

    Admission: $96

     


    Photo: Big Boi // Mercury Ballroom

    Big Boi
    Sat., Sept. 23 | 8:30 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.
    All ages

    A man who needs no introduction, Big Boi is back in the ‘Ville and has promised to play everything from the classics to his new releases.

    Admission: $30

     


    Photo: Frankie Cosmos // Facebook

    Frankie Cosmos with Ian Sweet
    Mon., Sept. 25 | Doors: 7 p.m.
    Galaxie Bar, 732 E. Market St.
    All ages

    Show these Yankees some Louisville love at Galaxie Bar this Monday. 

    Admission: $15

     

    Cover photo: Pexels

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories