Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

Photo: Mdou Moctar // Facebook
Mdou Moctar with Scott Carney (WAX FANG)
Tues., Sept. 19 | 9-11 p.m.
Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.
21+
If Mdou Moctar can make it all the way from the deserts of Niger with his guitar, you can make it to Kaiju to listen to him play.
Admission: $10
Photo: The Lil Smokies // Zanzabar
The Lil Smokies
Wed., Sept. 20 | Doors: 8 p.m.
Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
21+
Progressive Bluegrass ensembles your thing? Even if they aren’t, this band is worth checking out.
Admission: $10-$12
Photo: Yomil Y El Dany // Mercury Ballroom
Yomil Y El Dany
Fri., Sept. 22 | 10 p.m.
Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.
Reggaeton is coming back in a huge way. Don’t miss out on this vibrant performance.
Admission: $96
Photo: Big Boi // Mercury Ballroom
Big Boi
Sat., Sept. 23 | 8:30 p.m.
Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.
All ages
A man who needs no introduction, Big Boi is back in the ‘Ville and has promised to play everything from the classics to his new releases.
Admission: $30
Photo: Frankie Cosmos // Facebook
Frankie Cosmos with Ian Sweet
Mon., Sept. 25 | Doors: 7 p.m.
Galaxie Bar, 732 E. Market St.
All ages
Show these Yankees some Louisville love at Galaxie Bar this Monday.
Admission: $15
Cover photo: Pexels