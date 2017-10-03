Add Event My Events Log In

    Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

    Music
    Modest Mouse

    Tues., Oct. 3 | Doors at 7 p.m.
    The Louisville Palace, 625 S. 4th St.

    Float on down to the Louisville Palace to see Modest Mouse live.

    Admission: $39.50-$59.50

     


    DJ Quik

    Thurs., Oct. 5 | Doors at 7:30 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

    If you consider yourself a fan of '90s hip-hop, you cannot miss this show featuring two living legends.

    Admission: $35

     


    Judah & The Lion

    Fri., Oct. 6 | Doors at 7 p.m.
    Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road

    Judah & The Lion return to Louisville for the Going to Mars Tour after their epic Forecastle set earlier in the year. 

    Admission: $22 adv | $25 dos

     


    Moon Duo // Howard Wise

    Fri., Oct. 6 | Doors at 8 p.m.
    Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
    18+

    Fans of psychedelic/progressive rock will not want to miss this show, which features Moon Duo all the way from San Francisco.

    Admission: $13 - $15

     


    Lionel Hampton Tribute Concert Showcase

    Sat., Oct. 7 | 7:30 p.m.
    The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

    Help celebrate the life and works of legendary vibraphonist (and Louisvillian) Lionel Hampton at the first annual Lionel Hampton Tribute Concert Showcase.

    Admission: $45

    Cover Photo: Pexels.com

