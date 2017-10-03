Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week



Modest Mouse

Tues., Oct. 3 | Doors at 7 p.m.

The Louisville Palace, 625 S. 4th St.

Float on down to the Louisville Palace to see Modest Mouse live.

Admission: $39.50-$59.50



DJ Quik

Thurs., Oct. 5 | Doors at 7:30 p.m.

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

If you consider yourself a fan of '90s hip-hop, you cannot miss this show featuring two living legends.

Admission: $35



Judah & The Lion

Fri., Oct. 6 | Doors at 7 p.m.

Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road

Judah & The Lion return to Louisville for the Going to Mars Tour after their epic Forecastle set earlier in the year.

Admission: $22 adv | $25 dos



Moon Duo // Howard Wise

Fri., Oct. 6 | Doors at 8 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

18+

Fans of psychedelic/progressive rock will not want to miss this show, which features Moon Duo all the way from San Francisco.

Admission: $13 - $15



Lionel Hampton Tribute Concert Showcase

Lionel Hampton Tribute

Sat., Oct. 7 | 7:30 p.m.

The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Help celebrate the life and works of legendary vibraphonist (and Louisvillian) Lionel Hampton at the first annual Lionel Hampton Tribute Concert Showcase.

Admission: $45