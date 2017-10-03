Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

Modest Mouse
Tues., Oct. 3 | Doors at 7 p.m.
The Louisville Palace, 625 S. 4th St.
Float on down to the Louisville Palace to see Modest Mouse live.
Admission: $39.50-$59.50
DJ Quik + Scarface
Thurs., Oct. 5 | Doors at 7:30 p.m.
Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.
If you consider yourself a fan of '90s hip-hop, you cannot miss this show featuring two living legends.
Admission: $35
Judah & The Lion: Going to Mars Tour
Fri., Oct. 6 | Doors at 7 p.m.
Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road
Judah & The Lion return to Louisville for the Going to Mars Tour after their epic Forecastle set earlier in the year.
Admission: $22 adv | $25 dos
Moon Duo / Birds of Avalon
Fri., Oct. 6 | Doors at 8 p.m.
Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
18+
Fans of psychedelic/progressive rock will not want to miss this show, which features Moon Duo all the way from San Francisco.
Admission: $13 - $15
Lionel Hampton Tribute Concert Showcase
Sat., Oct. 7 | 7:30 p.m.
The Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Help celebrate the life and works of legendary vibraphonist (and Louisvillian) Lionel Hampton at the first annual Lionel Hampton Tribute Concert Showcase.
Admission: $45
