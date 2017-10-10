Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week



Beats Antique

Beats Antique: Shadowbox Tour

Tues., Oct. 10 | 8 p.m.

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S 4th St.

Beats Antique provides the eclectic vibes you need to get down.

Admission: $32.50



Willie Watson

Willie Watson, Suzanne Santo

Fri., Oct. 13 | Doors at 8 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S Preston St.

18+

Friday the 13th may be unlucky, but your luck will change with a night of acoustic guitars.

Admission: $15-$18



Josh Turner

Josh Turner

Sat., Oct. 14 | 8 p.m.

The Louisville Palace, 625 S 4th St.

Support this South Carolina country crooner this weekend at the Palace.

Admission: $35-65



Speaking Suns

Speaking Suns, Owoso, The Thumps

Sun., Oct. 15 | 8 p.m.

The Cure Lounge, 1481 S Shelby St.

21+

These regional indie rock bands are about to throw down.

Admission: $5



Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Mon., Oct. 16 | 7 p.m.

KFC Yum! Center

Pop queen Katy Perry visits the River City with special guest Noah Cyrus. Prepare to hear teen girls scream.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.