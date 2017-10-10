Add Event My Events Log In

    Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

    Music
    Beats Antique

    Beats Antique: Shadowbox Tour
    Tues., Oct. 10 | 8 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S 4th St.

    Beats Antique provides the eclectic vibes you need to get down.

    Admission: $32.50

     


    Willie Watson

    Willie Watson, Suzanne Santo 
    Fri., Oct. 13 | Doors at 8 p.m.
    Zanzabar, 2100 S Preston St.
    18+

    Friday the 13th may be unlucky, but your luck will change with a night of acoustic guitars.

    Admission: $15-$18

     


    Josh Turner

    Josh Turner
    Sat., Oct. 14 | 8 p.m.
    The Louisville Palace, 625 S 4th St.

    Support this South Carolina country crooner this weekend at the Palace.

    Admission: $35-65

     


    Speaking Suns

    Speaking Suns, Owoso, The Thumps
    Sun., Oct. 15 | 8 p.m.
    The Cure Lounge, 1481 S Shelby St.
    21+

    These regional indie rock bands are about to throw down.

    Admission: $5

     


    Katy Perry

    Katy Perry
    Mon., Oct. 16 | 7 p.m.
    KFC Yum! Center

    Pop queen Katy Perry visits the River City with special guest Noah Cyrus. Prepare to hear teen girls scream.

    Admission: Ticket prices vary.

