Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

Beats Antique: Shadowbox Tour
Tues., Oct. 10 | 8 p.m.
Mercury Ballroom, 611 S 4th St.
Beats Antique provides the eclectic vibes you need to get down.
Admission: $32.50
Willie Watson, Suzanne Santo
Fri., Oct. 13 | Doors at 8 p.m.
Zanzabar, 2100 S Preston St.
18+
Friday the 13th may be unlucky, but your luck will change with a night of acoustic guitars.
Admission: $15-$18
Josh Turner
Sat., Oct. 14 | 8 p.m.
The Louisville Palace, 625 S 4th St.
Support this South Carolina country crooner this weekend at the Palace.
Admission: $35-65
Speaking Suns, Owoso, The Thumps
Sun., Oct. 15 | 8 p.m.
The Cure Lounge, 1481 S Shelby St.
21+
These regional indie rock bands are about to throw down.
Admission: $5
Katy Perry
Mon., Oct. 16 | 7 p.m.
KFC Yum! Center
Pop queen Katy Perry visits the River City with special guest Noah Cyrus. Prepare to hear teen girls scream.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.