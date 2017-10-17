Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

Photo: Deer Tick // Headliners
Deer Tick
Tuesday, Oct. 17 | Doors at 7 p.m.
Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road
18+
Enjoy this early-in-the-week show with an added bonus special guest, comedian Chris Crofton.
Admission: $22.50
Photo: Greensky Bluegrass // Mercury Ballroom
Greensky Bluegrass
Wednesday, Oct. 18 | 8 p.m.
Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.
Come out and support these bluegrass veterans from Kalamazoo. And read our interview with upright bassist and vocalist Mike Devol here.
Admission: $20
Photo: Colter Wall //Facebook
Colter Wall
Friday, Oct. 20 | Doors at 8 p.m.
Zanzabar 2100 S. Preston St.
21+
All the way from Saskatoon, Colter Wall’s songwriting will blow you away.
Admission: $12-$15
Photo: Kings of Leon // Facebook
Kings of Leon
Saturday, Oct. 21 | 7 p.m.
KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza
Guaranteed to set your sex on fire. Come see the Kings of Leon with special guest Dawes.
Admission: $29.50-$79.50
Photo: Nest Egg // Facebook
Nest Egg, Future Killer & Smoke Below
Sunday, Oct. 22 | 9 p.m.
Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.
Spend the end of your Sunday-funday with this psych show at Kaiju
Admission: $6
Cover Photo: Pexels.com