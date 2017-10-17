Add Event My Events Log In

    Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

    Music
    Photo: Deer Tick // Headliners

    Deer Tick
    Tuesday, Oct. 17 | Doors at 7 p.m.
    Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road
    18+

    Enjoy this early-in-the-week show with an added bonus special guest, comedian Chris Crofton.

    Admission: $22.50

     


    Photo: Greensky Bluegrass // Mercury Ballroom

    Greensky Bluegrass
    Wednesday, Oct. 18 | 8 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

    Come out and support these bluegrass veterans from Kalamazoo. And read our interview with upright bassist and vocalist Mike Devol here.

    Admission: $20

     


    Photo: Colter Wall //Facebook

    Colter Wall
    Friday, Oct. 20 | Doors at 8 p.m.
    Zanzabar 2100 S. Preston St.
    21+

    All the way from Saskatoon, Colter Wall’s songwriting will blow you away.

    Admission: $12-$15  

     


    Photo: Kings of Leon // Facebook

    Kings of Leon
    Saturday, Oct. 21 | 7 p.m.
    KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

    Guaranteed to set your sex on fire. Come see the Kings of Leon with special guest Dawes.

    Admission: $29.50-$79.50

     


    Photo: Nest Egg // Facebook

    Nest Egg, Future Killer & Smoke Below
    Sunday, Oct. 22 | 9 p.m.
    Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

    Spend the end of your Sunday-funday with this psych show at Kaiju

    Admission: $6

    Cover Photo: Pexels.com

