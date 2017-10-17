Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week



Photo: Deer Tick // Headliners

Deer Tick

Tuesday, Oct. 17 | Doors at 7 p.m.

Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

18+

Enjoy this early-in-the-week show with an added bonus special guest, comedian Chris Crofton.

Admission: $22.50



Photo: Greensky Bluegrass // Mercury Ballroom

Greensky Bluegrass

Wednesday, Oct. 18 | 8 p.m.

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Come out and support these bluegrass veterans from Kalamazoo. And read our interview with upright bassist and vocalist Mike Devol here.

Admission: $20



Photo: Colter Wall //Facebook

Colter Wall

Friday, Oct. 20 | Doors at 8 p.m.

Zanzabar 2100 S. Preston St.

21+

All the way from Saskatoon, Colter Wall’s songwriting will blow you away.

Admission: $12-$15



Photo: Kings of Leon // Facebook

Kings of Leon

Saturday, Oct. 21 | 7 p.m.

KFC YUM! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

Guaranteed to set your sex on fire. Come see the Kings of Leon with special guest Dawes.

Admission: $29.50-$79.50



Photo: Nest Egg // Facebook

Nest Egg, Future Killer & Smoke Below

Sunday, Oct. 22 | 9 p.m.

Kaiju, 1004 E. Oak St.

Spend the end of your Sunday-funday with this psych show at Kaiju

Admission: $6