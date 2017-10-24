Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss this Week

Photo: The Eagles // Facebook
The Eagles
Tuesday, October 24 | 8 p.m.
KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza
You know you secretly love The Eagles.
Admission: $99-$229
Photo: Hum // Facebook
Hum + Sweet Cobra
Wednesday, October 25 | Doors at 8 p.m.
Zanabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
18+
Support these two Illinois bands throwing down at Z-bar this Wednesday.
Admission: $15-$17
Photo: Here Come the Mummies // Glenn Hirsch
Here Come the Mummies
Friday, October 27 | 8:30 p.m.
Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.
Where else can you see a group of mummies playing a great funk show?
Admission: $35.50
Photo: Petar Mandic // Facebook
Petar Mandic
Sunday, October 29 | 9 p.m.
Gerstle's Place, 3801 Frankfort Ave.
Wind-down your weekend with tunes from Petar Mandic
Admission: Free
Photo: Victor Wooten Trio // Headliners
Victor Wooten Trio, feat. Dennis Chambers & Bob Franceschini
Monday, October 30 | Doors at 7p.m.
Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road
18+
Celebrate Halloween early with the Victor Wooten Trio.
Admission: $25-$30
Cover Photo: Pexels.com