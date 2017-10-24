Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss this Week



Photo: The Eagles // Facebook

The Eagles

Tuesday, October 24 | 8 p.m.

KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

You know you secretly love The Eagles.

Admission: $99-$229



Photo: Hum // Facebook

Hum + Sweet Cobra

Wednesday, October 25 | Doors at 8 p.m.

Zanabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

18+

Support these two Illinois bands throwing down at Z-bar this Wednesday.

Admission: $15-$17



Photo: Here Come the Mummies // Glenn Hirsch

Here Come the Mummies

Friday, October 27 | 8:30 p.m.

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Where else can you see a group of mummies playing a great funk show?

Admission: $35.50



Photo: Petar Mandic // Facebook

Petar Mandic

Sunday, October 29 | 9 p.m.

Gerstle's Place, 3801 Frankfort Ave.

Wind-down your weekend with tunes from Petar Mandic

Admission: Free



Photo: Victor Wooten Trio // Headliners

Victor Wooten Trio, feat. Dennis Chambers & Bob Franceschini

Monday, October 30 | Doors at 7p.m.

Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

18+

Celebrate Halloween early with the Victor Wooten Trio.

Admission: $25-$30