    Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss this Week

    Music
    Photo: The Eagles // Facebook

    The Eagles
    Tuesday, October 24 8 p.m.
    KFC Yum! Center,     1 Arena Plaza

    You know you secretly love The Eagles.

    Admission: $99-$229

     


    Photo: Hum // Facebook

    Hum + Sweet Cobra
    Wednesday, October 25Doors at 8 p.m.
    Zanabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
    18+

    Support these two Illinois bands throwing down at Z-bar this Wednesday.

    Admission: $15-$17

     


    Photo: Here Come the Mummies // Glenn Hirsch

    Here Come the Mummies
    Friday, October 27 | 8:30 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom,     611 S. Fourth St.

    Where else can you see a group of mummies playing a great funk show?

    Admission: $35.50

     


    Photo: Petar Mandic // Facebook

    Petar Mandic
    Sunday, October 29 | 9 p.m.
    Gerstle's Place, 3801 Frankfort Ave.

    Wind-down your weekend with tunes from Petar Mandic

    Admission: Free

     


    Photo: Victor Wooten Trio // Headliners

    Victor Wooten Trio, feat. Dennis Chambers & Bob Franceschini
    Monday, October 30 | Doors at 7p.m.
    Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road
    18+

    Celebrate Halloween early with the Victor Wooten Trio. 

    Admission: $25-$30

    Cover Photo: Pexels.com

