    Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss this Week

    Music
    Photo: 21 Savage// Facebook

    21 Savage: Numb the Pain Tour
    Tues., Nov. 28 | 8 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

    21 Savage is part of the new wave of trap rappers coming out of Atlanta. As big as they come, his slow tempo and lyrical content is quintessential ATL, flowing over beats from Metro Boomin and other well-known producers. Plus, he's got a twelve-car garage.

    Admission: $49.50

     


    Photo: Pokey LaFarge // Headliners

    Pokey LaFarge
    Wed., Nov. 29 | 8 p.m.
    Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

    Feeling nostalgic? Jonesin' for a taste of 1920s era music? Pokey LaFarge is your man. LaFarge's music sounds more like old school swing and ragtime blues than anything else you'll hear today. The authenticity of the sound is what brings his fans back time and time again. Not to mention LaFarge's look is just as old-timey as his sound. 

    Admission: $17 advance/ $20 at door; 18+

     


    Photo: Todd Hildreth Trio // Facebook

    Todd Hildreth Trio
    Thur., Nov. 30 | 8 p.m.
    Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St. 

    The Kentucky jazz ensemble Todd Hildreth Trio features some incredibly smooth - and sometimes lively - piano playing. Presented by 91.9 WFPK, this trio is the perfect fit for a jazzy setting like the one at Jimmy Can't Dance.  

    Admission: Free

     


    Photo: Janet Jackson // Facebook

    Janet Jackson: State of the World Tour
    Fri., Dec. 1 | 8 p.m.
    KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

    A women who needs no introduction, Janet Jackson is live at the Yum! Center and will be playing a variety of songs, including fan favorites and unreleased material. Expect an electric show filled with high energy and plenty of choreography.  

    Admission: $55.95-$135.95

     


    Photo: Holiday Choral Festival // Ticketfly

    12th Annual Holiday Choral Festival
    Sun., Dec. 3 | 6 p.m.
    St. Stephen Church, 1018 S. 15th St.

    This year's annual choral festival features choirs from Western Middle School, Floyd Central High School and UofL's Cardinal Singers. The festival will include classical holiday selections and hymns as well as original scores. 

    Admission: $10-$15

    Cover photo: Pexels.com

