Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss this Week



Photo: 21 Savage// Facebook

21 Savage: Numb the Pain Tour

Tues., Nov. 28 | 8 p.m.

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

21 Savage is part of the new wave of trap rappers coming out of Atlanta. As big as they come, his slow tempo and lyrical content is quintessential ATL, flowing over beats from Metro Boomin and other well-known producers. Plus, he's got a twelve-car garage.

Admission: $49.50



Photo: Pokey LaFarge // Headliners

Pokey LaFarge

Wed., Nov. 29 | 8 p.m.

Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Feeling nostalgic? Jonesin' for a taste of 1920s era music? Pokey LaFarge is your man. LaFarge's music sounds more like old school swing and ragtime blues than anything else you'll hear today. The authenticity of the sound is what brings his fans back time and time again. Not to mention LaFarge's look is just as old-timey as his sound.

Admission: $17 advance/ $20 at door; 18+



Photo: Todd Hildreth Trio // Facebook

Todd Hildreth Trio

Thur., Nov. 30 | 8 p.m.

Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

The Kentucky jazz ensemble Todd Hildreth Trio features some incredibly smooth - and sometimes lively - piano playing. Presented by 91.9 WFPK, this trio is the perfect fit for a jazzy setting like the one at Jimmy Can't Dance.

Admission: Free



Photo: Janet Jackson // Facebook

Janet Jackson: State of the World Tour

Fri., Dec. 1 | 8 p.m.

KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

A women who needs no introduction, Janet Jackson is live at the Yum! Center and will be playing a variety of songs, including fan favorites and unreleased material. Expect an electric show filled with high energy and plenty of choreography.

Admission: $55.95-$135.95



Photo: Holiday Choral Festival // Ticketfly

12th Annual Holiday Choral Festival

Sun., Dec. 3 | 6 p.m.

St. Stephen Church, 1018 S. 15th St.

This year's annual choral festival features choirs from Western Middle School, Floyd Central High School and UofL's Cardinal Singers. The festival will include classical holiday selections and hymns as well as original scores.

Admission: $10-$15