Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss this Week



Photo: The War On Drugs // Facebook

The War On Drugs

Wed., Dec. 20 | 8 p.m.

Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

Rolling Stone has described them as "Dylan-loving guitar romantics." We recommend you go see for yourself.

Admission: $35 and up



Photo: A Charlie Brown Christmas // Eventbrite

A Charlie Brown Christmas, featuring Pete Petersen, Danny Kiely & Bruce Morrow

Wed., Dec. 20 | 7 p.m.-midnight

Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

Hear the classic Charlie Brown Christmas score performed live, followed by a set of holiday standards.

Admission: $25 and up



Photo: Live music from Living Stereo // Facebook

Living Stereo

Thurs., Dec. 21 | 9-11 p.m.

Mr. Lee's, 935 Goss Ave.

Eclectic jazz. Romantic setting. Cocktails. Sounds like we just planned your Friday date night.

Admission: Free



Photo: Holiday Extravaganza // Zanzabar

Zanzabar Holiday Extravaganza

Fri., Dec. 22 | 8 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

Kick off Christmas weekend with Howell Dawdy and his Karaoke Roulette, joined by Hillbilly Revival.

Admission: Free



Photo: The Prince Experience // Mercury Ballroom

The Prince Experience

Sat., Dec. 23| 9 p.m.

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Gabriel Sanchez returns to Louisville with his spectacle of a show honoring the late pop icon.

Admission: $16