    Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss this Week

    Photo: The War On Drugs // Facebook

    The War On Drugs
    Wed., Dec. 20 | 8 p.m.
    Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.

    Rolling Stone has described them as "Dylan-loving guitar romantics." We recommend you go see for yourself.

    Admission: $35 and up

     


    Photo: A Charlie Brown Christmas // Eventbrite

    A Charlie Brown Christmas, featuring Pete Petersen, Danny Kiely & Bruce Morrow
    Wed., Dec. 20 | 7 p.m.-midnight
    Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.

    Hear the classic Charlie Brown Christmas score performed live, followed by a set of holiday standards.

    Admission: $25 and up

     


    Photo: Live music from Living Stereo // Facebook

    Living Stereo
    Thurs., Dec. 21 | 9-11 p.m.
    Mr. Lee's, 935 Goss Ave.

    Eclectic jazz. Romantic setting. Cocktails. Sounds like we just planned your Friday date night.

    Admission: Free

     


    Photo: Holiday Extravaganza // Zanzabar

    Zanzabar Holiday Extravaganza
    Fri., Dec. 22 | 8 p.m.
    Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

    Kick off Christmas weekend with Howell Dawdy and his Karaoke Roulette, joined by Hillbilly Revival.

    Admission: Free

     


    Photo: The Prince Experience // Mercury Ballroom

    The Prince Experience
    Sat., Dec. 23| 9 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

    Gabriel Sanchez returns to Louisville with his spectacle of a show honoring the late pop icon.

    Admission: $16

     

    Cover Photo: Pexels.com

