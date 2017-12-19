Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss this Week

Photo: The War On Drugs // Facebook
The War On Drugs
Wed., Dec. 20 | 8 p.m.
Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main St.
Rolling Stone has described them as "Dylan-loving guitar romantics." We recommend you go see for yourself.
Admission: $35 and up
Photo: A Charlie Brown Christmas // Eventbrite
A Charlie Brown Christmas, featuring Pete Petersen, Danny Kiely & Bruce Morrow
Wed., Dec. 20 | 7 p.m.-midnight
Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St.
Hear the classic Charlie Brown Christmas score performed live, followed by a set of holiday standards.
Admission: $25 and up
Photo: Live music from Living Stereo // Facebook
Living Stereo
Thurs., Dec. 21 | 9-11 p.m.
Mr. Lee's, 935 Goss Ave.
Eclectic jazz. Romantic setting. Cocktails. Sounds like we just planned your Friday date night.
Admission: Free
Photo: Holiday Extravaganza // Zanzabar
Zanzabar Holiday Extravaganza
Fri., Dec. 22 | 8 p.m.
Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
Kick off Christmas weekend with Howell Dawdy and his Karaoke Roulette, joined by Hillbilly Revival.
Admission: Free
Photo: The Prince Experience // Mercury Ballroom
The Prince Experience
Sat., Dec. 23| 9 p.m.
Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.
Gabriel Sanchez returns to Louisville with his spectacle of a show honoring the late pop icon.
Admission: $16
