Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week



Dawg Yawp

Dawg Yawp

Wed., Nov. 15 | 7 p.m.

Kaiju, 1004 East Oak St.

Dawg Yawp is a relatively new electro-folk duo based in Cincinnati. You may have heard their harmonies and synths on NPR's Tiny Desk series. Plus, Dawg Yawp features a sitar...a sitar!



Carl Broemel

Carl Broemel

Wed., Nov. 15 | 8 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

18+

Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket will be performing his solo album, 4th of July, an introspective rock record featuring fellow MMJ bandmates Bo Koster and Tom Blankenship, among other musicians.

Admission: $15



Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery

Thurs., Nov. 16 | Doors at 7 p.m.

PBR Louisville, 432 S Fourth St.

Country crooner and American Idol-winner Scotty McCreery brings his talents to Fourth Street Live!. McCreery will be playing some new tunes that are closer to his country roots. Even if you're not the biggest fan of country music, the show is free!

Admission: Free



Kirk Franklin



Kirk Franklin & Ledisi: The Rebel, The Soul & The Saint Tour

Sat., Nov. 18 | 7:30 p.m.

The Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Gospel music rarely gets as much exposure as other genres, but if you're a fan of gospel, you almost certainly know who Kirk Franklin is. This giant in the gospel community blends classic gospel themes with urban/contemporary music and beats to create an undeniably unique sound.

Admission: $39.50-$99.50



The Black Heart Procession

The Black Heart Procession with Sam Coomes and Fotocrime

Mon., Nov. 20 | 7 p.m.

Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Rd.

After a brief hiatus in 2013, The Black Heart Procession began touring again last year. The indie-rock band's sound is often compared to later Modest Mouse records, and the lyrics are just as dark if not darker.

Admission: $15

​Cover photo: Pexels