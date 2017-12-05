Add Event My Events Log In

    Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

    Photo: Billy Goat Strut Revue

    Billy Goat Strut Revue
    Tues., Dec. 5 | 9 p.m.
    Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. 7th

    Celebrate the repeal of Prohibition in style with Billy Goat Strut Revue. This swing band featuring horns and strings will have you dancing the Charleston like a pro. And give you a great excuse to consume boozy drinks on a weekday.

    Admission: $10

     


    Photo: 98 Degrees

    98 Degrees at Christmas
    Wed., Dec. 6 | 8 p.m.
    The Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth

    If you're old enough to remember 98 Degrees then you're old enough to know that they put on an incredibly lively show and that they love singing Christmas-themed songs. Spawned during the heyday of boy-bands, 98 Degrees is full of pop hits and choreographed dance moves. Christmas is definitely coming early this year. 

    Admission: $29.50+

     


    Photo: Yelawolf

    YelaWolf 51/50 Tour
    Thurs., Dec. 7 | 8 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth

    YelaWolf is a rapper from Alabama who sounds more like a country Eminem than the trap music that's so ubiquitous in the South. Although YelaWolf touches on rural themes in his lyrics and has a Southern drawl, he has managed to shake the label of "hick-hop" artist. 

    Admission: $38

     


    Photo: Eli Young Band

    Eli Young Band
    Sat., Dec. 9 | 8 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth

    The Eli Young Band are veterans on the country circuit. The band formed at the University of North Texas and went on to release a handful of studio albums. Expect songs about love lost and too much alcohol.

    Admission: $35.50 

     


    Photo: Kamasi Washington

    Kamasi Washington with Moonchild
    Sun., Dec 10 | 7 p.m.
    Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

    Tenor saxophonist has provided sweet sax lines for some of your favorite artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus and Run The Jewel. This is not your ordinary jazz show, so expect some west coast funk mixed in.  

    Admission: $32 ADV/ $35 at door

     

    Cover photo: Pexels

