Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

    PUBLIC
    Wednesday, Nov. 8 | Doors at 7 p.m.
    Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

    You might not have heard of unsigned pop band Public, but they've opened for big-name bands like Walk The Moon & Twenty One Pilots, and their five-song EP, Sweet Lemonade, sells on their website for $5.

    Admission: $10-$12

     


    Biz Markie
    Friday, Nov. 10 | 9 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. 4th St.

    DJ Biz Markie will spin classic records from the '80's and '90's. Better stock up on your hairspray. 

    Admission: $12

     


    The Jesus and Mary Chain with Mark Crozer and The Rels
    Saturday, Nov. 11 | 8 p.m.
    Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road

    These Scots have angst down to an art. Get ready for attitude even louder than feedback — which the Jesus and Mary Chain will supply in abundance.

    Admission: $40-$45

     


    Louisville Youth Orchestra: Iconic Impressions
    Sunday, Nov. 12 | 4 p.m.
    Brown Theatre, 315 W Broadway

    Founded in 1958, the Louisville Youth Orchestra features the talents of young musicians ranging from grade schoolers to 21-year-olds. This concert will feature three LYO ensembles — the all-strings concert orchestra will perform classics like Edvard Grieg's Peer Gynt; the repertory orchestra will perform works by Sergei Prokofiev, Gustav Holst and Jean Sibelius; and the full symphony orchestra will perform music by Aaron Copland, Antonin Dvorak, Modest Mussorgsky and Claude Debussy, among others.

    Admission: $17

     


    Lady Gaga
    Monday, Nov. 13 | 8 p.m.
    KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

    She's back! But does she still wear the meat dress? I hope so. 

    Admission: $48-$256

     

    Cover photo: Pexels

