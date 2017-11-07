Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week



PUBLIC

Wednesday, Nov. 8 | Doors at 7 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

You might not have heard of unsigned pop band Public, but they've opened for big-name bands like Walk The Moon & Twenty One Pilots, and their five-song EP, Sweet Lemonade, sells on their website for $5.

Admission: $10-$12



Biz Markie

Friday, Nov. 10 | 9 p.m.

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. 4th St.

DJ Biz Markie will spin classic records from the '80's and '90's. Better stock up on your hairspray.

Admission: $12



The Jesus and Mary Chain

Saturday, Nov. 11 | 8 p.m.

Headliners, 1386 Lexington Road

These Scots have angst down to an art. Get ready for attitude even louder than feedback — which the Jesus and Mary Chain will supply in abundance.

Admission: $40-$45



The Louisville Youth Orchestra

Louisville Youth Orchestra: Iconic Impressions

Sunday, Nov. 12 | 4 p.m.

Brown Theatre, 315 W Broadway

Founded in 1958, the Louisville Youth Orchestra features the talents of young musicians ranging from grade schoolers to 21-year-olds. This concert will feature three LYO ensembles — the all-strings concert orchestra will perform classics like Edvard Grieg's Peer Gynt; the repertory orchestra will perform works by Sergei Prokofiev, Gustav Holst and Jean Sibelius; and the full symphony orchestra will perform music by Aaron Copland, Antonin Dvorak, Modest Mussorgsky and Claude Debussy, among others.

Admission: $17



Lady Gaga

Monday, Nov. 13 | 8 p.m.

KFC Yum! Center, 1 Arena Plaza

She's back! But does she still wear the meat dress? I hope so.

Admission: $48-$256

Cover photo: Pexels