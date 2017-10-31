Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week



The Struts

Tues., Oct. 31 | Doors at 7:30 p.m.

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Glam rock. Enough said.

Admission: $32.50



Bon Iver

Wed., Nov. 1 | 8 p.m.

The Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

Grammy-winning band Bon Iver brings your favorite atmospheric, falsetto-laden tunes to town.

Admission: $49.50-$99



GWAR

Thurs., Nov. 2 | Doors at 7 p.m.

Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

Hail Satan! Bring a raincoat.

Admission: $22.50



Ward Davis

Fri., Nov. 3 | 8 p.m.

Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

Ward Davis has written songs for country music legends such as Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. Friday night, he's the one who will be performing.

Admission : $15 advance $20 at door



The Accidentals

Mon., Nov. 6 | Doors at 7 p.m.

Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.

21+

Billboard named the Accidentals a breakout band at SXSW 2015. They haven't stopped growing their popularity since.

Admission: $10-$12

Cover photo: Pexels