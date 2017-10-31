Live in Lou: 5 Shows You Can't Miss This Week

Add Event My Events Log In

    The Struts

    The Struts
    Tues., Oct. 31 | Doors at 7:30 p.m. 
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

    Glam rock. Enough said.  

    Admission: $32.50

     


    Bon Iver

    Bon Iver
    Wed., Nov. 1 | 8 p.m.
    The Louisville Palace, 625 S. Fourth St.

    Grammy-winning band Bon Iver brings your favorite atmospheric, falsetto-laden tunes to town.

    Admission: $49.50-$99 

     


    GWAR

    GWAR
    Thurs., Nov. 2 | Doors at 7 p.m.
    Mercury Ballroom, 611 S. Fourth St.

    Hail Satan! Bring a raincoat.

    Admission: $22.50

     


    Ward Davis

    Ward Davis
    Fri., Nov. 3 | 8 p.m.
    Headliners Music Hall, 1386 Lexington Road

    Ward Davis has written songs for country music legends such as Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. Friday night, he's the one who will be performing.

    Admission : $15 advance $20 at door

     


    The Accidentals

    The Accidentals
    Mon., Nov. 6 | Doors at 7 p.m.
    Zanzabar, 2100 S. Preston St.
    21+

    Billboard named the Accidentals a breakout band at SXSW 2015. They haven't stopped growing their popularity since.  

    Admission: $10-$12

     

    Cover photo: Pexels

