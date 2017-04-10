Live In Lou: Louisville Music April 11 - 16

TUESDAY - 4/11

Riverdance

The Kentucky Center

Parsonfield

with Animal Years

Zanzabar



Corey & Stacey

Gerstle's Place

Good Time Old Time Jam

with the Kentucky RoundUps

Kaiju

​Scott Porter

Tin Roof

Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

WEDNESDAY - 4/12

Periphery: Sonic Unrest II

with The Contortionist + Norma Jean + Infinity Shred

Mercury Ballroom

Riverdance

The Kentucky Center

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's Place

Jon Lion + Tim Kaiser

Dreamland

Mandy McMilian

Tin Roof

THURSDAY - 4/13

JCTC Unity Arts Festival

featuring Cosa Seria

​JCTC Downtown Campus

Rock the Roof: A Battle of the Bands to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

featuring Street Lights + Hayleigh Martin + more!

Headliners

Bombadil

with Typhoid Beach

Zanzabar



Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers

Goodwood Brewing

Jossie Lauren

Gerstle's Place

Wax Fang Victory Laps Album Listening Party

Against The Grain Brewery

Megan Stout

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Saddle Of Southern Darkness

Mag Bar

FRIDAY - 4/14

Lil Wayne: Kloser 2 U Tour

Louisville Palace

Ben Folds

with The Louisville Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

This That & The Other + Frankie Moody

Gerstle's Place

Quick Runner + Lotus Kid + Midnight Channels + In Angels

Mag Bar

Drake White and the Big Fire

with Dave Kennedy

Mercury Ballroom

Daikaiju

with Pirato Ketchup

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Arrington + Hairbrushing + 38 Barbies

Dreamland

Late Night Jazz: Rob Nickerson Quintet

with Marlin McKay

Louis's "The Ton"

WFPK Live Lunch: Nellie Pearl

The Mayor's Gallery



Tristen Brooke

Goodwood Brewing

Derick Howard

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Elephant Revival

with Dead Horses

Headliners

Small Time Napoleon + Libby DeCamp + Justin Paul Lewis

Kaiju

​Jonathan Richman

with Tommy Larkins

Zanzabar

SATURDAY - 4/15

GonzoFest 2017

featuring Nellie Pearl + Otis Junior + Brother Wolves + Satellite Twin + Brooks Ritter + Sativa Gumbo

Louisville Free Public Library Dowtown

Thunderstruck

Mercury Ballroom

The Local Honeys

with Senora May Childers

The Living Room Series

Festival of American Music: A Celebration of Michael Tilson Thomas

with The Louisville Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

Sheila E.

Fourth Street Live

Olivia Faye + The Edge of Barstow

Gerstle's Place

Hot Prowlers + Bon Air + Gymkata

Mag Bar

Ashley Burchett

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Son Volt

with Anders Parker

Headliners

Saturday Night Sets: Curio Key Club

Louis's "The Ton"

White Knight + Wax Astro + Calumet

Kaiju

​New Bravado and Golden Dead Record Release Party

with Tender Mercy

Monnik Beer Co.



Six Organs of Admittance

with Cheyenne Mize and The Familiar

Zanzabar

SUNDAY - 4/16

Bereft + Aseeth

Mag Bar