Live In Lou: Louisville Music April 11 - 16

TUESDAY - 4/11
Riverdance
The Kentucky Center
Parsonfield
with Animal Years
Zanzabar
Corey & Stacey
Gerstle's Place
Good Time Old Time Jam
with the Kentucky RoundUps
Kaiju
Scott Porter
Tin Roof
Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
WEDNESDAY - 4/12
Periphery: Sonic Unrest II
with The Contortionist + Norma Jean + Infinity Shred
Mercury Ballroom
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's Place
Jon Lion + Tim Kaiser
Dreamland
Mandy McMilian
Tin Roof
THURSDAY - 4/13
JCTC Unity Arts Festival
featuring Cosa Seria
JCTC Downtown Campus
Rock the Roof: A Battle of the Bands to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
featuring Street Lights + Hayleigh Martin + more!
Headliners
Bombadil
with Typhoid Beach
Zanzabar
Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers
Goodwood Brewing
Jossie Lauren
Gerstle's Place
Wax Fang Victory Laps Album Listening Party
Against The Grain Brewery
Megan Stout
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Saddle Of Southern Darkness
Mag Bar
FRIDAY - 4/14
Lil Wayne: Kloser 2 U Tour
Louisville Palace
Ben Folds
with The Louisville Orchestra
The Kentucky Center
This That & The Other + Frankie Moody
Gerstle's Place
Quick Runner + Lotus Kid + Midnight Channels + In Angels
Mag Bar
Drake White and the Big Fire
with Dave Kennedy
Mercury Ballroom
Daikaiju
with Pirato Ketchup
Haymarket Whiskey Bar
Arrington + Hairbrushing + 38 Barbies
Dreamland
Late Night Jazz: Rob Nickerson Quintet
with Marlin McKay
Louis's "The Ton"
WFPK Live Lunch: Nellie Pearl
The Mayor's Gallery
Tristen Brooke
Goodwood Brewing
Derick Howard
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Elephant Revival
with Dead Horses
Headliners
Small Time Napoleon + Libby DeCamp + Justin Paul Lewis
Kaiju
Jonathan Richman
with Tommy Larkins
Zanzabar
SATURDAY - 4/15
GonzoFest 2017
featuring Nellie Pearl + Otis Junior + Brother Wolves + Satellite Twin + Brooks Ritter + Sativa Gumbo
Louisville Free Public Library Dowtown
Thunderstruck
Mercury Ballroom
The Local Honeys
with Senora May Childers
The Living Room Series
Festival of American Music: A Celebration of Michael Tilson Thomas
with The Louisville Orchestra
The Kentucky Center
Sheila E.
Fourth Street Live
Olivia Faye + The Edge of Barstow
Gerstle's Place
Hot Prowlers + Bon Air + Gymkata
Mag Bar
Ashley Burchett
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Son Volt
with Anders Parker
Headliners
Saturday Night Sets: Curio Key Club
Louis's "The Ton"
White Knight + Wax Astro + Calumet
Kaiju
New Bravado and Golden Dead Record Release Party
with Tender Mercy
Monnik Beer Co.
Six Organs of Admittance
with Cheyenne Mize and The Familiar
Zanzabar
SUNDAY - 4/16
Bereft + Aseeth
Mag Bar
Cover Image: Festival of American Music, The Louisville Orchestra