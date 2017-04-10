Add Event My Events Log In

    Live In Lou: Louisville Music April 11 - 16

    Music
    TUESDAY - 4/11

    Riverdance
    The Kentucky Center

    Parsonfield
    with Animal Years
    Zanzabar

    Corey & Stacey
    Gerstle's Place

    Good Time Old Time Jam
    with the Kentucky RoundUps
    Kaiju

    ​Scott Porter
    Tin Roof

    Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    WEDNESDAY - 4/12

    Periphery: Sonic Unrest II
    with The Contortionist + Norma Jean + Infinity Shred
    Mercury Ballroom

    Riverdance
    The Kentucky Center

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's Place

    Jon Lion + Tim Kaiser
    Dreamland

    Mandy McMilian
    Tin Roof

     

    THURSDAY - 4/13

    JCTC Unity Arts Festival
    featuring Cosa Seria
    ​JCTC Downtown Campus

    Rock the Roof: A Battle of the Bands to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
    featuring Street Lights + Hayleigh Martin + more!
    Headliners

    Bombadil
    with Typhoid Beach
    Zanzabar

    Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers
    Goodwood Brewing

    Jossie Lauren
    Gerstle's Place

    Wax Fang Victory Laps Album Listening Party
    Against The Grain Brewery

    Megan Stout
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Saddle Of Southern Darkness
    Mag Bar

     

    FRIDAY - 4/14

    Lil Wayne: Kloser 2 U Tour
    Louisville Palace

    Ben Folds
    with The Louisville Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    This That & The Other + Frankie Moody
    Gerstle's Place

    Quick Runner + Lotus Kid + Midnight Channels + In Angels
    Mag Bar

    Drake White and the Big Fire
    with Dave Kennedy
    Mercury Ballroom

     

     

    Daikaiju
    with Pirato Ketchup
    Haymarket Whiskey Bar

    Arrington + Hairbrushing + 38 Barbies
    Dreamland

    Late Night Jazz: Rob Nickerson Quintet
    with Marlin McKay
    Louis's "The Ton"

    WFPK Live Lunch: Nellie Pearl
    The Mayor's Gallery

    Tristen Brooke
    Goodwood Brewing

    Derick Howard
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Elephant Revival
    with Dead Horses
    Headliners

     

    Small Time Napoleon + Libby DeCamp + Justin Paul Lewis
    Kaiju

    ​Jonathan Richman
    with Tommy Larkins
    Zanzabar

     

    SATURDAY - 4/15

    GonzoFest 2017
    featuring Nellie Pearl + Otis Junior + Brother Wolves + Satellite Twin + Brooks Ritter + Sativa Gumbo
    Louisville Free Public Library Dowtown

    Thunderstruck
    Mercury Ballroom

    The Local Honeys
    with Senora May Childers
    The Living Room Series

    Festival of American Music: A Celebration of Michael Tilson Thomas
    with The Louisville Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    Sheila E.
    Fourth Street Live

    Olivia Faye + The Edge of Barstow
    Gerstle's Place

    Hot Prowlers + Bon Air + Gymkata
    Mag Bar

    Ashley Burchett
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Son Volt
    with Anders Parker
    Headliners

    Saturday Night Sets: Curio Key Club
    Louis's "The Ton"

    White Knight + Wax Astro + Calumet
    Kaiju

    ​New Bravado and Golden Dead Record Release Party
    with Tender Mercy
    Monnik Beer Co.

    Six Organs of Admittance
    with Cheyenne Mize and The Familiar
    Zanzabar

     

    SUNDAY - 4/16

    Bereft + Aseeth
    Mag Bar

     

    Cover Image: Festival of American Music, The Louisville Orchestra

