    Live In Lou: Louisville Music April 18 - 23

    Posted On:

    Music
    TUESDAY - 4/18

    Nonpoint 
    with Nine Shrines
    Mercury Ballroom

    Mike Posner
    with Adam Friedman
    Headliners

    Karima Walker + DJ Alli + Andrea Jane
    Dreamland

    Good Time Old Time Jam
    with the Kentucky RoundUps
    Kaiju

    Halfacre & Haywood
    Gerstle's Place

    Becca Stevens
    with Justin Paul Lewis
    Zanzabar

    Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    WEDNESDAY - 4/19

    Slothrust
    with GRLwood
    Zanzabar

    Beer & Jazz: Swing '39
    Goodwood Brewing

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's Place

    Mississippi Adam Riggle
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    THURSDAY - 4/20

    Cody Jinks
    with Ward Davis + Colter Wall
    Headliners

    Music Without Borders: American Composers
    The Temple

    Jason Kahn + Tim Barnes & Margaret Morley
    Dreamland

    Kelly Ruth + The Cunning + Butterscotch Boy + ms. jr.
    Kaiju

    ​Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers
    Goodwood Brewing

    420 Thunder Kick-Off
    featuring The Merry Pranksters
    Flanagans Ale House

    War Panties
    Gerstle's Place

    George Stearman
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Hillbilly Revival
    Louis's "The Ton"

    Josh Turner
    Fourth Street Live

    Thursday Night Throwdown
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    FRIDAY - 4/21

    Neil Diamond
    KFC Yum! Center

    A Salute to the Music of Prince
    featuring Chase + Ovation
    Headliners

    Howell Dandy Album Release
    with Jesse R. Berlin + Shadowpact
    Kaiju

    Dawes
    Brown Theatre

    Keefe Jackson + Julian Kirshner + Fred Lonberg-Holm + scrips
    Dreamland

    Lupinacht III
    with DJ Spinbot + Thulsa Goon & Talamasca
    The Cure Lounge

    Radiotronic + Amy Duke
    Gerstle's Place

    Bruised Fruits + Bon Air
    Monnik Beer Co.

    JD Shelburne
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    The Decepticomics
    Mag Bar

    Late Night Jazz: Rob Nickerson Quintet
    featuring Marlin McKay
    Louis's "The Ton"

    The Bottom Sop + Kimmie & Johnny
    Third Street Dive

    WFPK Live Lunch: Cat Casual and the Holy Bones
    The Mayor's Gallery

    The Stella Vees + D Man and The Alleyhounds
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    SATURDAY - 4/22

    Thunder Over Louisville
    Waterfront Park

    Thunder Viewing Party
    KFC Yum! Center

    Thunder at The Center
    The Kentucky Center

    Nightly
    with Saint Mesa
    Zanzabar

    David Remphis
    with the Dreamland Impov Company
    Dreamland

    Thunder Tailgate Party
    featuring Boone Creek Crossing
    Goodwood Brewing

    Thumper & The Plaid Rabbits + Mashbill
    Gerstle's Place

    Sweet Country Meat Boys + Blond Bones + Kids Born Wrong + Gravel & Spiders
    Mag Bar

    Salsa Over Thunder
    Louis's "The Ton"

    Duck and Cover + The Nick Harless Band
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    SUNDAY - 4/23

    Dead Man Winter (featuring Dave Simonett from Trampled Turtles)
    with The Pines
    Headliners

    Louisville Leopard Percussionists: Big Gig 2017
    Brown Theatre

    ​Big Atomic + 4Pina + Ike Fonseca
    Mag Bar

    Penny & Sparrow
    with Lowland Hum
    Zanzabar

    Cover Image: Thunder Over Louisville

