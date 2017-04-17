Live In Lou: Louisville Music April 18 - 23

TUESDAY - 4/18

Nonpoint

with Nine Shrines

Mercury Ballroom



Mike Posner

with Adam Friedman

Headliners



Karima Walker + DJ Alli + Andrea Jane

Dreamland

Good Time Old Time Jam

with the Kentucky RoundUps

Kaiju

Halfacre & Haywood

Gerstle's Place

Becca Stevens

with Justin Paul Lewis

Zanzabar

​

Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

WEDNESDAY - 4/19

Slothrust

with GRLwood

Zanzabar

​

Beer & Jazz: Swing '39

Goodwood Brewing

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's Place

Mississippi Adam Riggle

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

THURSDAY - 4/20

Cody Jinks

with Ward Davis + Colter Wall

Headliners



Music Without Borders: American Composers

The Temple

Jason Kahn + Tim Barnes & Margaret Morley

Dreamland

Kelly Ruth + The Cunning + Butterscotch Boy + ms. jr.

Kaiju

​

​Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers

Goodwood Brewing

420 Thunder Kick-Off

featuring The Merry Pranksters

Flanagans Ale House

War Panties

Gerstle's Place

George Stearman

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Hillbilly Revival

Louis's "The Ton"



Josh Turner

Fourth Street Live

Thursday Night Throwdown

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

FRIDAY - 4/21

Neil Diamond

KFC Yum! Center



A Salute to the Music of Prince

featuring Chase + Ovation

Headliners

Howell Dandy Album Release

with Jesse R. Berlin + Shadowpact

Kaiju

Dawes

Brown Theatre

​

Keefe Jackson + Julian Kirshner + Fred Lonberg-Holm + scrips

Dreamland

Lupinacht III

with DJ Spinbot + Thulsa Goon & Talamasca

The Cure Lounge

Radiotronic + Amy Duke

Gerstle's Place

Bruised Fruits + Bon Air

Monnik Beer Co.



JD Shelburne

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

The Decepticomics

Mag Bar

Late Night Jazz: Rob Nickerson Quintet

featuring Marlin McKay

Louis's "The Ton"

The Bottom Sop + Kimmie & Johnny

Third Street Dive

WFPK Live Lunch: Cat Casual and the Holy Bones

The Mayor's Gallery



The Stella Vees + D Man and The Alleyhounds

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

SATURDAY - 4/22

Thunder Over Louisville

Waterfront Park

Thunder Viewing Party

KFC Yum! Center

Thunder at The Center

The Kentucky Center

Nightly

with Saint Mesa

Zanzabar

​

David Remphis

with the Dreamland Impov Company

Dreamland

Thunder Tailgate Party

featuring Boone Creek Crossing

Goodwood Brewing

Thumper & The Plaid Rabbits + Mashbill

Gerstle's Place

Sweet Country Meat Boys + Blond Bones + Kids Born Wrong + Gravel & Spiders

Mag Bar

Salsa Over Thunder

Louis's "The Ton"

Duck and Cover + The Nick Harless Band

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

SUNDAY - 4/23

Dead Man Winter (featuring Dave Simonett from Trampled Turtles)

with The Pines

Headliners



Louisville Leopard Percussionists: Big Gig 2017

Brown Theatre

​Big Atomic + 4Pina + Ike Fonseca

Mag Bar

Penny & Sparrow

with Lowland Hum

Zanzabar