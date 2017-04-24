Live In Lou: Louisville Music April 25 - 30

TUESDAY - 4/25

Corey & Stacey

Gerstle's

A Place To Bury Strangers

with Total Void + Lunacy

Zanzabar

​Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

WEDNESDAY - 4/26

Def Leppard

with Poison + Tesla

KFC Yum! Center



WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

featuring Murder by Death + Whitehorse + Maximon

Waterfront Park



Beer & Jazz: Craig Wagner Trio

Goodwood Brewing

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's

​Craig Bell

with Jaxon Lee Swain

Zanzabar

​Fatt Matt and The Sluggers

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

THURSDAY - 4/27

Kroger Fest-a-Ville: Appalatin

Waterfront Park



The Jayhawks

with Wesley Stace

Headliners



The Human Project

Kaiju

Jossie Lauren

Gerstle's

​Cedric Burnside

with Sound Company + Home Grown Head

Zanzabar

Avatar

Mercury Ballroom



Tom Boone and the Back Porch Pickers

Goodwood Brewing

Jellyroll + Drix + J-Monkey + Staxxflo

Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Nate Thumas

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Thursday Night Throwdown

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

FRIDAY - 4/28

TIm McGraw & Faith Hill: Soul 2 Soul World Tour

KFC Yum! Center



Kroger Fest-a-Ville: Daya

Waterfront Park

Festival of American Music II: American Journey

featuring the Louisville Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

Bridge 19

Goodwood Brewing

Late Night Latin: Hermanos

Louis's "The Ton"



Wax Factory + Brandon Hanna​

Gerstle's

​Colton Kise

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

WFPK Live Lunch: All Them Witches

The Mayor's Gallery

All Them Witches

with Idle Bloom

Zanzabar

​Blues and Greys + Soul River Brown Band

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

SATURDAY - 4/29

Kroger Fest-a-Ville: Hunter Hayes

with Carly Pearce

Waterfront Park



Schnitzelburg Walk and Rock

featuring Freddie Was A Boxer + The Feedback + Satellite Twin + more!

Monnik Beer Co.

11th Annual Da'Ville Classic Drum Line Showcase

Louisville Palace

River City Drum Corp. Da'Ville Classic Greek Step Show Competition

Mercury Ballroom

Open Bluegrass Jam

Goodwood Brewing

One Louder + Frankie Moody

Gerstle's

​Brokeback + Mind Over Mirrors

Dreamland



Shadowlands

Mag Bar

Saturday Night Sets: The Nomad Quartet

Louis's "The Ton"

Crown Larks + Insect Policy + Doctor Girlfriend

Kaiju

​

Balance & Composure

with From Indian Lakes + Queen of Jeans

Zanzabar

​The Subourbans + Lefty and The Lunatic

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

SUNDAY - 4/30

Kroger Fest-a-Ville: Sidewalk Prophets

with John Tibbs + Hannah Kerr

Waterfront Park



Louisville Youth Orchestra

Iroquois Amphitheater

Jillette Johnson

with Zeke Duhon

Zanzabar

Petar Mandic

Gerstle's

​North By North + The Thumps + Dead Room Cult

The Cure Lounge



Next Attempt + The Prodepressants + Ashland

Mag Bar

Cover Image: Naomi Green - flickr