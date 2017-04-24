Add Event My Events Log In

    Live In Lou: Louisville Music April 25 - 30

    Music
    TUESDAY - 4/25

    Corey & Stacey
    Gerstle's

    A Place To Bury Strangers
    with Total Void + Lunacy
    Zanzabar

    ​Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    WEDNESDAY - 4/26

    Def Leppard
    with Poison + Tesla
    KFC Yum! Center

    WFPK Waterfront Wednesday
    featuring Murder by Death + Whitehorse + Maximon
    Waterfront Park

    Beer & Jazz: Craig Wagner Trio
    Goodwood Brewing

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's

    ​Craig Bell
    with Jaxon Lee Swain
    Zanzabar

    ​Fatt Matt and The Sluggers
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    THURSDAY - 4/27

    Kroger Fest-a-Ville: Appalatin
    Waterfront Park

    The Jayhawks
    with Wesley Stace
    Headliners

    The Human Project
    Kaiju

    Jossie Lauren
    Gerstle's

    ​Cedric Burnside
    with Sound Company + Home Grown Head
    Zanzabar

    Avatar
    Mercury Ballroom

    Tom Boone and the Back Porch Pickers
    Goodwood Brewing

    Jellyroll + Drix + J-Monkey + Staxxflo
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall

    Nate Thumas
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Thursday Night Throwdown
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    FRIDAY - 4/28

    TIm McGraw & Faith Hill: Soul 2 Soul World Tour
    KFC Yum! Center

    Kroger Fest-a-Ville: Daya
    Waterfront Park

    Festival of American Music II: American Journey
    featuring the Louisville Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    Bridge 19
    Goodwood Brewing

    Late Night Latin: Hermanos
    Louis's "The Ton"

    Wax Factory + Brandon Hanna​
    Gerstle's

    ​Colton Kise
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    WFPK Live Lunch: All Them Witches
    The Mayor's Gallery

    All Them Witches
    with Idle Bloom
    Zanzabar

    ​Blues and Greys + Soul River Brown Band
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    SATURDAY - 4/29

    Kroger Fest-a-Ville: Hunter Hayes
    with Carly Pearce
    Waterfront Park

    Schnitzelburg Walk and Rock
    featuring Freddie Was A Boxer + The Feedback + Satellite Twin + more!
    Monnik Beer Co.

    11th Annual Da'Ville Classic Drum Line Showcase
    Louisville Palace

    River City Drum Corp. Da'Ville Classic Greek Step Show Competition
    Mercury Ballroom

    Open Bluegrass Jam
    Goodwood Brewing

    One Louder + Frankie Moody
    Gerstle's

    ​Brokeback + Mind Over Mirrors
    Dreamland

    Shadowlands
    Mag Bar

    Saturday Night Sets: The Nomad Quartet
    Louis's "The Ton"

    Crown Larks + Insect Policy + Doctor Girlfriend
    Kaiju

    Balance & Composure
    with From Indian Lakes + Queen of Jeans
    Zanzabar

    ​The Subourbans + Lefty and The Lunatic
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    SUNDAY - 4/30

    Kroger Fest-a-Ville: Sidewalk Prophets
    with John Tibbs + Hannah Kerr
    Waterfront Park

    Louisville Youth Orchestra
    Iroquois Amphitheater

    Jillette Johnson
    with Zeke Duhon
    Zanzabar

    Petar Mandic
    Gerstle's

    ​North By North + The Thumps + Dead Room Cult
    The Cure Lounge

    Next Attempt + The Prodepressants + Ashland
    Mag Bar

     

    Cover Image: Naomi Green - flickr

