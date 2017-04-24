Live In Lou: Louisville Music April 25 - 30

TUESDAY - 4/25
Corey & Stacey
Gerstle's
A Place To Bury Strangers
with Total Void + Lunacy
Zanzabar
Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
WEDNESDAY - 4/26
Def Leppard
with Poison + Tesla
KFC Yum! Center
WFPK Waterfront Wednesday
featuring Murder by Death + Whitehorse + Maximon
Waterfront Park
Beer & Jazz: Craig Wagner Trio
Goodwood Brewing
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's
Craig Bell
with Jaxon Lee Swain
Zanzabar
Fatt Matt and The Sluggers
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
THURSDAY - 4/27
Kroger Fest-a-Ville: Appalatin
Waterfront Park
The Jayhawks
with Wesley Stace
Headliners
The Human Project
Kaiju
Jossie Lauren
Gerstle's
Cedric Burnside
with Sound Company + Home Grown Head
Zanzabar
Avatar
Mercury Ballroom
Tom Boone and the Back Porch Pickers
Goodwood Brewing
Jellyroll + Drix + J-Monkey + Staxxflo
Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Nate Thumas
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Thursday Night Throwdown
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
FRIDAY - 4/28
TIm McGraw & Faith Hill: Soul 2 Soul World Tour
KFC Yum! Center
Kroger Fest-a-Ville: Daya
Waterfront Park
Festival of American Music II: American Journey
featuring the Louisville Orchestra
The Kentucky Center
Bridge 19
Goodwood Brewing
Late Night Latin: Hermanos
Louis's "The Ton"
Wax Factory + Brandon Hanna
Gerstle's
Colton Kise
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
WFPK Live Lunch: All Them Witches
The Mayor's Gallery
All Them Witches
with Idle Bloom
Zanzabar
Blues and Greys + Soul River Brown Band
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
SATURDAY - 4/29
Kroger Fest-a-Ville: Hunter Hayes
with Carly Pearce
Waterfront Park
Schnitzelburg Walk and Rock
featuring Freddie Was A Boxer + The Feedback + Satellite Twin + more!
Monnik Beer Co.
11th Annual Da'Ville Classic Drum Line Showcase
Louisville Palace
River City Drum Corp. Da'Ville Classic Greek Step Show Competition
Mercury Ballroom
Open Bluegrass Jam
Goodwood Brewing
One Louder + Frankie Moody
Gerstle's
Brokeback + Mind Over Mirrors
Dreamland
Shadowlands
Mag Bar
Saturday Night Sets: The Nomad Quartet
Louis's "The Ton"
Crown Larks + Insect Policy + Doctor Girlfriend
Kaiju
Balance & Composure
with From Indian Lakes + Queen of Jeans
Zanzabar
The Subourbans + Lefty and The Lunatic
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
SUNDAY - 4/30
Kroger Fest-a-Ville: Sidewalk Prophets
with John Tibbs + Hannah Kerr
Waterfront Park
Louisville Youth Orchestra
Iroquois Amphitheater
Jillette Johnson
with Zeke Duhon
Zanzabar
Petar Mandic
Gerstle's
North By North + The Thumps + Dead Room Cult
The Cure Lounge
Next Attempt + The Prodepressants + Ashland
Mag Bar
Cover Image: Naomi Green - flickr