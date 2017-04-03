Live In Lou: Louisville Music April 4 - 9

TUESDAY - 4/4
Halfacre & Haywood
Gerstle's Place
Kentucky RoundUps
Kaiju
Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
WEDNESDAY - 4/5
California Guitar Trio
Zanzabar
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's Place
Rock Bottom
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
THURSDAY - 4/6
Reformed Whores
Zanzabar
War Panties
Gerstle's Place
Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers
Goodwood Brewing
Dallas Moore
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
The Human Project
Mag Bar
Luke Pell
Tin Roof
Thursday Night Throwdown
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
FRIDAY - 4/7
Kansas: 40th Anniversary Leftoverture Tour
Louisville Palace
PRJCTR
with Black Birds of Paradise
Zanzabar
WFPK Live Lunch: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
The Mayor's Gallery
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors: The Souvenir Tour
with Sean McConnell
Headliners
The Tender Land
feature the University of Louisville Opera Theatre + University Symphony Orchestra
The Kentucky Center
Soul Circus + Frankie Moody
Gerstle's Place
EmoNite502 - Thrasher Edition
The Cure Lounge
Moondawg Hall
Goodwood Brewing
Aly'an
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Julius + Shi + Darlington Paris
Mag Bar
Jazz Jam Session
Louis's "The Ton"
EP & The Crew
Tin Roof
Higgs Bozon + Boxwine Prophets
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
SATURDAY - 4/8
The Last Waltz 40 Tour: A Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Last Waltz
Louisville Palace
White Reaper Album Release Show
with Wombo + Future Killer
Zanzabar
The Juice Box Heroes + Brandon Hanna
Gerstle's Place
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: The Way Out West Tour
with Kelsey Waldon
Headliners
Open Bluegrass Jam
Goodwood Brewing
Sick Velvet + Boner City + Archaeas
Mag Bar
Saturday Night Sets: Grackle
Louis's "The Ton"
ASM A TIK + Heat Machine
Monnik Beer Co.
Jay Taylor
Tin Roof
Da Mudcats + Kilborn Alley
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
SUNDAY - 4/9
Panic! At The Disco: Death Of A Bachelor Tour
with Misterwives + Saint Motel
KFC Yum! Center
The Tender Land
feature the University of Louisville Opera Theatre + University Symphony Orchestra
The Kentucky Center
Eric Arn + Keenan Lawler + JR Bohannon
Dreamland
The Music of Jesus Christ Superstar
Headliners
Jonathan Henly + The Winger Brothers
Mag Bar
