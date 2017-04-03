Add Event My Events Log In

    Live In Lou: Louisville Music April 4 - 9

    Music
    TUESDAY - 4/4

    Halfacre & Haywood
    Gerstle's Place

    Kentucky RoundUps
    Kaiju

    Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    WEDNESDAY - 4/5

    California Guitar Trio
    Zanzabar

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's Place

    Rock Bottom
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    THURSDAY - 4/6

    Reformed Whores
    Zanzabar

    War Panties
    Gerstle's Place

    Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers
    Goodwood Brewing

    Dallas Moore
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    The Human Project
    Mag Bar

    Luke Pell
    Tin Roof

    Thursday Night Throwdown
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    FRIDAY - 4/7

    Kansas: 40th Anniversary Leftoverture Tour
    Louisville Palace

    PRJCTR
    with Black Birds of Paradise
    Zanzabar

    WFPK Live Lunch: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
    The Mayor's Gallery

    Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors: The Souvenir Tour
    with Sean McConnell
    Headliners

    The Tender Land
    feature the University of Louisville Opera Theatre + University Symphony Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    Soul Circus + Frankie Moody
    Gerstle's Place

    EmoNite502 - Thrasher Edition
    The Cure Lounge

    Moondawg Hall
    Goodwood Brewing

    Aly'an
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Julius + Shi + Darlington Paris
    Mag Bar

    Jazz Jam Session
    Louis's "The Ton"

    EP & The Crew
    Tin Roof

    Higgs Bozon + Boxwine Prophets
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    SATURDAY - 4/8

    The Last Waltz 40 Tour: A Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Last Waltz
    Louisville Palace

    White Reaper Album Release Show
    with Wombo + Future Killer
    Zanzabar

    The Juice Box Heroes + Brandon Hanna
    Gerstle's Place

    Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: The Way Out West Tour
    with Kelsey Waldon
    Headliners

    Open Bluegrass Jam
    Goodwood Brewing

    Sick Velvet + Boner City + Archaeas
    Mag Bar

    Saturday Night Sets: Grackle
    Louis's "The Ton"

    ASM A TIK + Heat Machine
    Monnik Beer Co.

    Jay Taylor
    Tin Roof

    Da Mudcats + Kilborn Alley
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    SUNDAY - 4/9

    Panic! At The Disco: Death Of A Bachelor Tour
    with Misterwives + Saint Motel
    KFC Yum! Center

    The Tender Land
    feature the University of Louisville Opera Theatre + University Symphony Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    Eric Arn + Keenan Lawler + JR Bohannon
    Dreamland

    The Music of Jesus Christ Superstar
    Headliners

    Jonathan Henly + The Winger Brothers
    Mag Bar

     

    Cover Image: freestocks.org - Flickr

