Live In Lou: Louisville Music April 4 - 9

TUESDAY - 4/4

Halfacre & Haywood

Gerstle's Place

Kentucky RoundUps

Kaiju

Stevie Ray's World Famous Blues Jam

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

WEDNESDAY - 4/5

California Guitar Trio

Zanzabar

​

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's Place

Rock Bottom

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

THURSDAY - 4/6

Reformed Whores

Zanzabar

War Panties

Gerstle's Place

Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers

Goodwood Brewing

Dallas Moore

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

The Human Project

Mag Bar

Luke Pell

Tin Roof

Thursday Night Throwdown

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

FRIDAY - 4/7

Kansas: 40th Anniversary Leftoverture Tour

Louisville Palace



PRJCTR

with Black Birds of Paradise

Zanzabar

WFPK Live Lunch: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

The Mayor's Gallery



Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors: The Souvenir Tour

with Sean McConnell

Headliners

The Tender Land

feature the University of Louisville Opera Theatre + University Symphony Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

Soul Circus + Frankie Moody

Gerstle's Place

EmoNite502 - Thrasher Edition

The Cure Lounge

Moondawg Hall

Goodwood Brewing

Aly'an

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Julius + Shi + Darlington Paris

Mag Bar

Jazz Jam Session

Louis's "The Ton"

EP & The Crew

Tin Roof

Higgs Bozon + Boxwine Prophets

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

SATURDAY - 4/8

The Last Waltz 40 Tour: A Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Last Waltz

Louisville Palace

White Reaper Album Release Show

with Wombo + Future Killer

Zanzabar

​

The Juice Box Heroes + Brandon Hanna

Gerstle's Place

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives: The Way Out West Tour

with Kelsey Waldon

Headliners



Open Bluegrass Jam

Goodwood Brewing

Sick Velvet + Boner City + Archaeas

Mag Bar

Saturday Night Sets: Grackle

Louis's "The Ton"

ASM A TIK + Heat Machine

Monnik Beer Co.



&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://asmatik.bandcamp.com/album/language-art&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://asmatik.bandcamp.com/album/language-art&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Language Art by Asm A Tik&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Jay Taylor

Tin Roof

Da Mudcats + Kilborn Alley

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

SUNDAY - 4/9

Panic! At The Disco: Death Of A Bachelor Tour

with Misterwives + Saint Motel

KFC Yum! Center



The Tender Land

feature the University of Louisville Opera Theatre + University Symphony Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

Eric Arn + Keenan Lawler + JR Bohannon

Dreamland

The Music of Jesus Christ Superstar

Headliners

Jonathan Henly + The Winger Brothers

Mag Bar