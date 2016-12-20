Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    Live In Lou: Louisville Music December 20 - 25

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page

    TUESDAY - 12/20

    Jim Brickman
    Brown Theatre

    Give-A-Jam To End Homelessness
    featuring Billy Goat Strut Revue + Appalatin + John Gage + more!
    Clifton Center

    Strung Out Loud
    Gerstle's

    The Kentucky RoundUps
    Kaiju

     

    WEDNESDAY - 12/21

    Howell's Hoot & Holler
    Zanzabar

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's

     

    THURSDAY - 12/22

    Stick People Reunion Show
    with The Tunesmiths + Big Diggity
    Headliners

    The Human Project
    Mag Bar

    Dallas Moore
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Dead Thursday Featuring Louisville's Finest
    featuring AJ Clements + Sam Shaheen + more!
    The Monkey Wrench

    Smithsmas
    featuring music by Smiths + Morrissey
    Zanzabar

       

     

    FRIDAY - 12/23

    A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
    featuring Joan Shelley + Daniel Martin Moore + Joe Manning + more!
    Headliners

    Yves Rony "Don Roy" Regis
    Dreamland

    64 West + Frankie Moody
    Gerstle's

    The Night Before the Night Before
    featuring Narwhal (Nightvisions 91.9 WFPK) + McKinley (Rad Tantrum 97.1 WXOX)
    Kaiju

    Saddle of Darkness + 40rty
    Mag Bar

    Mark Conover
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Johnny Berry & The Outliers
    The New Vintage

    The Mississippi Adam Riggle Band + The Allmanacs
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    CHRISTMAS EVE + CHRISTMAS DAY

    Tune in to your favorite radio station with your family, since there's not many live shows in the Ville on Christmas weekend. But if you've got an itch only live music can scratch, Gerstle's Place will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

    Christmas Eve
    Hale & Massey

    Christmas Day
    Dev & Kev + Boombox Saints
     

    Cover Image: Glenn Hirsch

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Alexandra Winters's picture

    About Alexandra Winters

    I love coffee, brunch, books, and the Highlands.

    More from author:    

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories