Live In Lou: Louisville Music December 20 - 25

TUESDAY - 12/20
Jim Brickman
Brown Theatre
Give-A-Jam To End Homelessness
featuring Billy Goat Strut Revue + Appalatin + John Gage + more!
Clifton Center
Strung Out Loud
Gerstle's
WEDNESDAY - 12/21
Howell's Hoot & Holler
Zanzabar
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's
THURSDAY - 12/22
Stick People Reunion Show
with The Tunesmiths + Big Diggity
Headliners
The Human Project
Mag Bar
Dallas Moore
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Dead Thursday Featuring Louisville's Finest
featuring AJ Clements + Sam Shaheen + more!
The Monkey Wrench
Smithsmas
featuring music by Smiths + Morrissey
Zanzabar
FRIDAY - 12/23
A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
featuring Joan Shelley + Daniel Martin Moore + Joe Manning + more!
Headliners
Yves Rony "Don Roy" Regis
Dreamland
64 West + Frankie Moody
Gerstle's
The Night Before the Night Before
featuring Narwhal (Nightvisions 91.9 WFPK) + McKinley (Rad Tantrum 97.1 WXOX)
Kaiju
Saddle of Darkness + 40rty
Mag Bar
Mark Conover
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Johnny Berry & The Outliers
The New Vintage
The Mississippi Adam Riggle Band + The Allmanacs
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
CHRISTMAS EVE + CHRISTMAS DAY
Tune in to your favorite radio station with your family, since there's not many live shows in the Ville on Christmas weekend. But if you've got an itch only live music can scratch, Gerstle's Place will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!
Christmas Eve
Hale & Massey
Christmas Day
Dev & Kev + Boombox Saints
Cover Image: Glenn Hirsch