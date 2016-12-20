Live In Lou: Louisville Music December 20 - 25

TUESDAY - 12/20

Jim Brickman

Brown Theatre

​

Give-A-Jam To End Homelessness

featuring Billy Goat Strut Revue + Appalatin + John Gage + more!

Clifton Center



Strung Out Loud

Gerstle's

The Kentucky RoundUps

Kaiju

WEDNESDAY - 12/21

Howell's Hoot & Holler

Zanzabar

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's

THURSDAY - 12/22

Stick People Reunion Show

with The Tunesmiths + Big Diggity

Headliners



The Human Project

Mag Bar

Dallas Moore

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen



Dead Thursday Featuring Louisville's Finest

featuring AJ Clements + Sam Shaheen + more!

The Monkey Wrench

Smithsmas

featuring music by Smiths + Morrissey

Zanzabar

​

FRIDAY - 12/23

A Tribute to Leonard Cohen

featuring Joan Shelley + Daniel Martin Moore + Joe Manning + more!

Headliners

Yves Rony "Don Roy" Regis

Dreamland

64 West + Frankie Moody

Gerstle's

​

The Night Before the Night Before

featuring Narwhal (Nightvisions 91.9 WFPK) + McKinley (Rad Tantrum 97.1 WXOX)

Kaiju

Saddle of Darkness + 40rty

Mag Bar



Mark Conover

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Johnny Berry & The Outliers

The New Vintage



The Mississippi Adam Riggle Band + The Allmanacs

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

CHRISTMAS EVE + CHRISTMAS DAY

Tune in to your favorite radio station with your family, since there's not many live shows in the Ville on Christmas weekend. But if you've got an itch only live music can scratch, Gerstle's Place will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

Christmas Eve

Hale & Massey

Christmas Day

Dev & Kev + Boombox Saints

