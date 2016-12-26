Add Event My Events Log In

    Live In Lou: Louisville Music December 27 - January 1

    TUESDAY - 12/27

    LAFF Fest
    featuring Boner City + more!
    Kaiju

    Halfacre & Haywood
    Gerstle's

     

    WEDNESDAY - 12/28

    White Night + The Tunesmiths + Late Night Epiphany
    The New Vintage

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's

     

    THURSDAY - 12/29

    Minnesota
    Mercury Ballroom

    Steely Danish - A Cover Up Concert
    Headliners

    Maddox & Coleman
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

     

    FRIDAY - 12/30

    Dressed To Kill USA - A Tribute To KISS
    Mercury Ballroom

    Skam-Impaired
    with Left Out + The Kodiaks
    Headliners

    Call Me Monster + Point Blank
    The New Vintage

    Danny Flanigan & The Rain Chorus + War Panties
    Gerstle's

    Derrick & Amber Bottom Sop
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Goldy Locks Band
    Tengo Sed Cantina

    Jimmy G and the Sidewinders + Nobody'z Bizzness
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Voodoo Economics - EP Release Show
    with BOA + Falls City Drifters
    Zanzabar

     

    SATURDAY - 12/31

    For the hottest NYE parties, including even more live music, check out Where To Go For New Year's Eve In Louisville.

    NYE Live!
    with 100% Poly
    Fourth Street Live!

    Blackberry Smoke - Like An Arrow Tour
    Louisville Palace

    Tiki Surf Party
    featuring Jaxon Lee Swain + Inertia
    Headliners

    Stagecoach Inferno + DTBP + Boner City + Blind Scryer
    Mag Bar

    Bourbon Straights
    Gerstle's

    Kaleb Cecil
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Soul Circus
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    SUNDAY - 1/1

    Live music is the last thing you want on the day after New Year's Eve. Sleep till noon and give yourself the day off.

    Cover Image: Fourth Street Live!

