Live In Lou: Louisville Music December 27 - January 1

TUESDAY - 12/27
LAFF Fest
featuring Boner City + more!
Kaiju
Halfacre & Haywood
Gerstle's
WEDNESDAY - 12/28
White Night + The Tunesmiths + Late Night Epiphany
The New Vintage
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's
THURSDAY - 12/29
Minnesota
Mercury Ballroom
Steely Danish - A Cover Up Concert
Headliners
Maddox & Coleman
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
FRIDAY - 12/30
Dressed To Kill USA - A Tribute To KISS
Mercury Ballroom
Skam-Impaired
with Left Out + The Kodiaks
Headliners
Call Me Monster + Point Blank
The New Vintage
Danny Flanigan & The Rain Chorus + War Panties
Gerstle's
Derrick & Amber Bottom Sop
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Goldy Locks Band
Tengo Sed Cantina
Jimmy G and the Sidewinders + Nobody'z Bizzness
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
Voodoo Economics - EP Release Show
with BOA + Falls City Drifters
Zanzabar
SATURDAY - 12/31
For the hottest NYE parties, including even more live music, check out Where To Go For New Year's Eve In Louisville.
NYE Live!
with 100% Poly
Fourth Street Live!
Blackberry Smoke - Like An Arrow Tour
Louisville Palace
Tiki Surf Party
featuring Jaxon Lee Swain + Inertia
Headliners
Stagecoach Inferno + DTBP + Boner City + Blind Scryer
Mag Bar
Bourbon Straights
Gerstle's
Kaleb Cecil
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Soul Circus
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
SUNDAY - 1/1
Live music is the last thing you want on the day after New Year's Eve. Sleep till noon and give yourself the day off.
Cover Image: Fourth Street Live!