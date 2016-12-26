Live In Lou: Louisville Music December 27 - January 1

TUESDAY - 12/27

LAFF Fest

featuring Boner City + more!

Kaiju

Halfacre & Haywood

Gerstle's

WEDNESDAY - 12/28

White Night + The Tunesmiths + Late Night Epiphany

The New Vintage



Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's

THURSDAY - 12/29

Minnesota

Mercury Ballroom



Steely Danish - A Cover Up Concert

Headliners

Maddox & Coleman

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

FRIDAY - 12/30

Dressed To Kill USA - A Tribute To KISS

Mercury Ballroom



Skam-Impaired

with Left Out + The Kodiaks

Headliners

Call Me Monster + Point Blank

The New Vintage

Danny Flanigan & The Rain Chorus + War Panties

Gerstle's

Derrick & Amber Bottom Sop

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Goldy Locks Band

Tengo Sed Cantina

Jimmy G and the Sidewinders + Nobody'z Bizzness

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Voodoo Economics - EP Release Show

with BOA + Falls City Drifters

Zanzabar

SATURDAY - 12/31

For the hottest NYE parties, including even more live music, check out Where To Go For New Year's Eve In Louisville.

NYE Live!

with 100% Poly

Fourth Street Live!



Blackberry Smoke - Like An Arrow Tour

Louisville Palace



Tiki Surf Party

featuring Jaxon Lee Swain + Inertia

Headliners

Stagecoach Inferno + DTBP + Boner City + Blind Scryer

Mag Bar



Bourbon Straights

Gerstle's

Kaleb Cecil

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Soul Circus

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

SUNDAY - 1/1

Live music is the last thing you want on the day after New Year's Eve. Sleep till noon and give yourself the day off.