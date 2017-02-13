Live in Lou: Louisville Music February 14 - 19

TUESDAY - 2/14

WFPK Winter Wednesday: John Paul White & River Whyless

Clifton Center

Corey & Stacey

Gerstle's​

Va Va InVincible

Headliner's Music Hall

After the Fire is Gone: A Hellfire Valentine's Day

featuring Hellfire, Will Oldham, Nathan Salsburg, Anna Krippenstapel, Alejandro Udisco Kentucki and Elsa Hansen

Kaiju

Louisville Old School Hip Hop Festival

featuring Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Bun B, Mystikal, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Whodini, Juvenile, Nappy Roots

KFC Yum! Center



WEDNESDAY - 2/15

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's

Valerie June: The Order of Time Tour

with special guest Patrick Hockett

The Kentucky Center

Switchfoot & Relient K: Looking for America Tour Part II

Mercury Ballroom



Mississippi Adam Riggle Band

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

THURSDAY- 2/16

Jossie Lauren

Gerstle's

Patrick Sweany

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Jesse Hunter, Bryan McPherson, Alan Tubbs, Ryan Gorham

Mag Bar

Aaron Lewis, The Sinner Tour

Louisville Palace



Nick Dittmeier

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Grateville Dead Thursday with KGB

Monkey Wrench

Tor Miller

Zanzabar

​

FRIDAY- 2/17

Louisville Magazine's Mad Masquerade

featuring Maestro J + DJ Brios

Louisville Palace



Aly'An + The Coal Mine Canaries

Gerstle's​​

Va Va InVincible

Headliner's Music Hall

KT Tunstall

with special guest Kelvin Jones

The Kentucky Center

Pedalstrike, Dragging, Neighbor

Mag Bar

CHEW + Parlour

Monnik Beer Co.



The Admiral Bird Trio

Monkey Wrench

Willis Tucker Band

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Banshee Child, Emme & The Sound, & Juke Joint Revival

Tim Faulkner Gallery

Tyler Gordon

Tin Roof

The Bottle Tree's and KingBee's

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

PBR Crusher Concert Series

with Unknown Henson

Zanzabar

SATURDAY - 2/18

The 90's Throwback Bash

featuring Silkk the Shocker

Diamond Pub Concert Hall

The Decades Band + Frankie Moody

Gerstle's

The Wooks

Haymarket Whiskey Bar

Va Va InVincible

Headliners Music Hall

Hayes Carll

KCD Theater



DJ Shaheed

Mag Bar

JD Shelburne

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Korey Hunt

Tin Roof

100 Proof Blues and the Beatdaddy's

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Hamilton Leithhauser

Zanzabar

​

SUNDAY- 2/19

Dev & Kev

Gerstle's

Stephen Lynch: The My Old Heart Tour

​Mercury Ballroom

Ron Gallo

with Voodoo Economics

Zanzabar