Add Event My Events Log In

Upcoming Events

    Recent Stories

    Music

    Live in Lou: Louisville Music February 14 - 19

    Posted On:

    Music
    Print this page

    TUESDAY - 2/14

    WFPK Winter Wednesday: John Paul White & River Whyless
    Clifton Center

    Corey & Stacey
    Gerstle's​

    Va Va InVincible
    Headliner's Music Hall 

    After the Fire is Gone: A Hellfire Valentine's Day
    featuring Hellfire, Will Oldham, Nathan Salsburg, Anna Krippenstapel, Alejandro Udisco Kentucki and Elsa Hansen
    Kaiju

    Louisville Old School Hip Hop Festival
    featuring Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Bun B, Mystikal, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Whodini, Juvenile, Nappy Roots
    KFC Yum! Center

     

    WEDNESDAY - 2/15

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's

    Valerie June: The Order of Time Tour
    with special guest Patrick Hockett
    The Kentucky Center

    Switchfoot & Relient K: Looking for America Tour Part II
    Mercury Ballroom

    Mississippi Adam Riggle Band
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    THURSDAY- 2/16

    Jossie Lauren
    Gerstle's 

    Patrick Sweany 
    Haymarket Whiskey Bar

    Jesse Hunter, Bryan McPherson, Alan Tubbs, Ryan Gorham
    Mag Bar

    Aaron Lewis, The Sinner Tour
    Louisville Palace

    Nick Dittmeier
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Grateville Dead Thursday with KGB
    Monkey Wrench

    Tor Miller
    Zanzabar

    FRIDAY-  2/17

    Louisville Magazine's Mad Masquerade
    featuring Maestro J + DJ Brios
    Louisville Palace

    Aly'An + The Coal Mine Canaries
    Gerstle's​​

    Va Va InVincible
    Headliner's Music Hall

    KT Tunstall
    with special guest Kelvin Jones
    The Kentucky Center

    Pedalstrike, Dragging, Neighbor
    Mag Bar

    CHEW + Parlour
    Monnik Beer Co. 

    The Admiral Bird Trio
    Monkey Wrench 

    Willis Tucker Band
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Banshee Child, Emme & The Sound, & Juke Joint Revival
    Tim Faulkner Gallery

    Tyler Gordon
    Tin Roof

    The Bottle Tree's and KingBee's 
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    PBR Crusher Concert Series 
    with Unknown Henson 
    Zanzabar

     

    SATURDAY - 2/18

    The 90's Throwback Bash
    featuring Silkk the Shocker
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall 

    The Decades Band Frankie Moody 
    Gerstle's 

    The Wooks 
    Haymarket Whiskey Bar

    Va Va InVincible
    Headliners Music Hall 

    Hayes Carll
    KCD Theater

    DJ Shaheed
    Mag Bar

    JD Shelburne
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Korey Hunt 
    Tin Roof 

    100 Proof Blues and the Beatdaddy's 
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Hamilton Leithhauser
    Zanzabar

     

    SUNDAY- 2/19

    Dev & Kev 
    Gerstle's

    Stephen Lynch: The My Old Heart Tour
    Mercury Ballroom 

    Ron Gallo 
    with Voodoo Economics
    Zanzabar

    Cover Image courtesy of Louisville Magazine

    Tags:

    Share On:

    Related Stories

    Upcoming Events

      Subscribe to this podcast in iTunes or RSS

      Recent Stories

      Event Finder

      Most Read Stories