Live in Lou: Louisville Music February 14 - 19

TUESDAY - 2/14
WFPK Winter Wednesday: John Paul White & River Whyless
Clifton Center
Corey & Stacey
Gerstle's
Va Va InVincible
Headliner's Music Hall
After the Fire is Gone: A Hellfire Valentine's Day
featuring Hellfire, Will Oldham, Nathan Salsburg, Anna Krippenstapel, Alejandro Udisco Kentucki and Elsa Hansen
Kaiju
Louisville Old School Hip Hop Festival
featuring Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Bun B, Mystikal, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Whodini, Juvenile, Nappy Roots
KFC Yum! Center
WEDNESDAY - 2/15
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's
Valerie June: The Order of Time Tour
with special guest Patrick Hockett
The Kentucky Center
Switchfoot & Relient K: Looking for America Tour Part II
Mercury Ballroom
Mississippi Adam Riggle Band
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
THURSDAY- 2/16
Jossie Lauren
Gerstle's
Patrick Sweany
Haymarket Whiskey Bar
Jesse Hunter, Bryan McPherson, Alan Tubbs, Ryan Gorham
Mag Bar
Aaron Lewis, The Sinner Tour
Louisville Palace
Nick Dittmeier
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Grateville Dead Thursday with KGB
Monkey Wrench
Tor Miller
Zanzabar
FRIDAY- 2/17
Louisville Magazine's Mad Masquerade
featuring Maestro J + DJ Brios
Louisville Palace
Aly'An + The Coal Mine Canaries
Gerstle's
Va Va InVincible
Headliner's Music Hall
KT Tunstall
with special guest Kelvin Jones
The Kentucky Center
Pedalstrike, Dragging, Neighbor
Mag Bar
CHEW + Parlour
Monnik Beer Co.
The Admiral Bird Trio
Monkey Wrench
Willis Tucker Band
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Banshee Child, Emme & The Sound, & Juke Joint Revival
Tim Faulkner Gallery
Tyler Gordon
Tin Roof
The Bottle Tree's and KingBee's
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
PBR Crusher Concert Series
with Unknown Henson
Zanzabar
SATURDAY - 2/18
The 90's Throwback Bash
featuring Silkk the Shocker
Diamond Pub Concert Hall
The Decades Band + Frankie Moody
Gerstle's
The Wooks
Haymarket Whiskey Bar
Va Va InVincible
Headliners Music Hall
Hayes Carll
KCD Theater
DJ Shaheed
Mag Bar
JD Shelburne
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Korey Hunt
Tin Roof
100 Proof Blues and the Beatdaddy's
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
Hamilton Leithhauser
Zanzabar
SUNDAY- 2/19
Dev & Kev
Gerstle's
Stephen Lynch: The My Old Heart Tour
Mercury Ballroom
Ron Gallo
with Voodoo Economics
Zanzabar
Cover Image courtesy of Louisville Magazine