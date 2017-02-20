Live In Lou: Louisville Music February 21 - 26

Add Event My Events Log In

    TUESDAY - 2/21

    Halfacre & Haywood
    Gerstle's Place

    The Kentucky RoundUps
    Kaiju

     

    WEDNESDAY - 2/22

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's Place

    Nobunny
    with Sick Velvet + DTBP
    Kaiju

    THURSDAY - 2/23

    The Worship Tour: We Are Here
    featuring Travis Greene + Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy + Jonathan McReynolds
    Louisville Palace

    Shaggy 2 Dope
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall

    Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers
    Goodwood Brewing

    War Panties
    Gerstle's Place

    Insect Policy + Monotrope + Evan Patterson
    Kaiju

    George Stearman
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Carverton
    Mag Bar

    Carly Johnson
    8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

     

    FRIDAY - 2/24

    ZZ Top
    with Austin Hanks
    Louisville Palace

    Jamestown Revival + The Record Company
    with Smooth Hound Smith
    Mercury Ballroom

    The Darkening + The Jereactors + Hellfire Militia + Some Kind Of Nightmare
    The Cure Lounge

    Aaron Bibelhauser
    Goodwood Brewing

    Soul Circus + Jossie Lauren
    Gerstle's Place

    Hypercube
    Dreamland

    Boner City + The American Myth + The Kids Born Wrong
    Kaiju

    Daryl Wayne Dasher
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    The Clark Band
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Same As It Ever Was
    Zanzabar

     

    SATURDAY - 2/25

    Brantley Gilbert: The Devil Don't Sleep Tour 2017
    with Tucker Beathard + Luke Combs + Brian Davis
    KFC Yum! Center

    Here Come the Mummies
    Mercury Ballroom

    Jaye Jayle
    with Cher Von
    Clifton Center

    Giving Up + Louie Louie + Tycoons of Teen
    Kaiju

    The Velcro Pygmies
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall

    502 Stringband Open Bluegrass Jam
    Goodwood Brewing

    Joe & Bob + Smoke Street Revival
    Gerstle's Place

    Chasing Lovely
    The Living Room Series

    Kaleb Cecil
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Sons of Robot Monster + Royal Bears
    Mag Bar

    Rockbottom Band + Kung Fu Grip
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    SUNDAY - 2/26

    Dev & Kev
    Gerstle's Place

    Bob Fleming + Drunk Girl Chorus + 40rty + Katie James
    Mag Bar

    Cover Image: Glenn Hirsch

