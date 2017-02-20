Live In Lou: Louisville Music February 21 - 26

TUESDAY - 2/21

Halfacre & Haywood

Gerstle's Place

The Kentucky RoundUps

Kaiju

WEDNESDAY - 2/22

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's Place

Nobunny

with Sick Velvet + DTBP

Kaiju

​

​

THURSDAY - 2/23

The Worship Tour: We Are Here

featuring Travis Greene + Anthony Brown and Group TherAPy + Jonathan McReynolds

Louisville Palace



Shaggy 2 Dope

Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers

Goodwood Brewing

War Panties

Gerstle's Place

Insect Policy + Monotrope + Evan Patterson

Kaiju

​

George Stearman

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Carverton

Mag Bar

Carly Johnson

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

FRIDAY - 2/24

ZZ Top

with Austin Hanks

Louisville Palace



Jamestown Revival + The Record Company

with Smooth Hound Smith

Mercury Ballroom



The Darkening + The Jereactors + Hellfire Militia + Some Kind Of Nightmare

The Cure Lounge

Aaron Bibelhauser

Goodwood Brewing



Soul Circus + Jossie Lauren

Gerstle's Place

Hypercube

Dreamland

Boner City + The American Myth + The Kids Born Wrong

Kaiju

​

Daryl Wayne Dasher

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

The Clark Band

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

Same As It Ever Was

Zanzabar

SATURDAY - 2/25

Brantley Gilbert: The Devil Don't Sleep Tour 2017

with Tucker Beathard + Luke Combs + Brian Davis

KFC Yum! Center



Here Come the Mummies

Mercury Ballroom



Jaye Jayle

with Cher Von

Clifton Center

Giving Up + Louie Louie + Tycoons of Teen

Kaiju



The Velcro Pygmies

Diamond Pub Concert Hall

502 Stringband Open Bluegrass Jam

Goodwood Brewing

Joe & Bob + Smoke Street Revival

Gerstle's Place

Chasing Lovely

The Living Room Series



Kaleb Cecil

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Sons of Robot Monster + Royal Bears

Mag Bar

Rockbottom Band + Kung Fu Grip

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

SUNDAY - 2/26

Dev & Kev

Gerstle's Place

Bob Fleming + Drunk Girl Chorus + 40rty + Katie James

Mag Bar