    Live In Lou: Louisville Music February 28 - March 5

    Music
    TUESDAY - 2/28

    Corey & Stacey
    Gerstle's

    The Kentucky RoundUps
    Kaiju

     

    WEDNESDAY - 3/1

    Dance Gavin Dance + CHON
    Mercury Ballroom

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's

    THURSDAY - 3/2

    Corey Smith
    with Carter Winter
    Mercury Ballroom

    Papadosio
    with Jaw Gems
    Headliners

    Dusty Leigh
    with Struggle Jennings + Bubba Sparxxx + Haystak + Powder and the Black Magic
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall

    Tom Boone and The Back Porch Pickers
    Goodwood Brewing

    Jossie Lauren
    Gerstle's

    Dev & Kev
    8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

     

    FRIDAY - 3/3

    Whitechapel
    Mercury Ballroom

    Herobust: Vertebreaker Tour
    Headliners

    Tyrone Cotton
    Goodwood Brewing

    Radiotronic + Revival Trio
    Gerstle's

    ​Tift Merritt
    KCD Theater

    The Jangle Sheep + White Knight + Good People + Attempt
    Mag Bar

    Jimmy G and the Sidewinders + V-Groove
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

    Agent Orange + The Queers + Guttermouth
    with The Atom Age
    The Cure Lounge

     

    SATURDAY - 3/4

    Mickey Clark
    Goodwood Brewing

    Good Chiggins + Brandon Hanna
    Gerstle's

    Alone & Together Concert Series
    featuring Jonathan Glen Wood + Cat Casual + Sara Soltau
    Kaiju

    Vobrolas + Fast Plants + The Jereactors + Godawfuls
    Mag Bar

     

    SUNDAY - 3/5

    Twenty One Pilots: EMØTIØNAL RØADSHØW World Tour
    with Jon Bellion + Judah & The Lion
    KFC Yum! Center

    Dev & Kev
    Gerstle's

    Cover Image: Twenty One Pilots - Facebook

