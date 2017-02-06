Live In Lou: Louisville Music February 7 - 12

TUESDAY - 2/7

The Kentucky RoundUps

Kaiju

Halfacre & Haywood

Gerstle's Place

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

with CAAMP

Zanzabar

​

WEDNESDAY - 2/8

Gheens Great Expectations Concert

featuring Melissa White + The Louisville Orchestra + Louisville Youth Orchestra

The Kentucky Center

Kimmet & Doug

Gerstle's Place

THURSDAY - 2/9

Kyle Wilson

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Wonky Tonk + Ben Helm

Mag Bar

The Afrophysicists

Lola



War Panties

Gerstle's Place

Blank Agenda + The Placebo Effect + The Last Origin

Tim Faulkner Gallery



FRIDAY - 2/10

The Bottom Sop

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Glitter Ball

Mag Bar

This That & The Other + Indiana Joe & Arrow

Gerstle's Place



Every Time I Die

with Knocked Loose + Harms Way + Eternal Sleep

Diamond Pub Concert Hall

A Tribute to My Bloody Valentine and The Breeders

featuring My Crummy Valentine + Do You Love Me Now?

Zanzabar

Blues and Greys + Toad Strangler

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar



SATURDAY - 2/11

Freddie Was A Boxer + Cat Casual

Monnik Beer Co.



&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://freddiewasaboxer.bandcamp.com/album/fwab&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://freddiewasaboxer.bandcamp.com/album/fwab&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;FWAB by Freddie Was A Boxer&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Colton Kise

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

Some Kind of Nightmare + The Jereactors + Boner City + Tiger Sex

Mag Bar

Honorable Demons + Stook + Big Other

Kaiju



&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://stookmusic.bandcamp.com/track/fake-jazz&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://stookmusic.bandcamp.com/track/fake-jazz&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;FAKE JAZZ by STOOK&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Wax Factory + Mashbill

Gerstle's Place

Myzica

with Hot Prowlers

Zanzabar

​

Dylan Schneider

Tin Roof

One Shot Johnny + Jimmy Davis Band

Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

SUNDAY - 2/12

Tesla

with The Cringe + The Raskins

Louisville Palace



John Patrick & The Outside Voices

Mag Bar

The Show-Me Boys + Free Electronic Association of Louisville

Dreamland

Dev & Kev

Gerstle's Place

Why Don't We + Round2Crew

Diamond Pub Concert Hall