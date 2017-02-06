Live In Lou: Louisville Music February 7 - 12

TUESDAY - 2/7
Halfacre & Haywood
Gerstle's Place
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
with CAAMP
Zanzabar
WEDNESDAY - 2/8
Gheens Great Expectations Concert
featuring Melissa White + The Louisville Orchestra + Louisville Youth Orchestra
The Kentucky Center
Kimmet & Doug
Gerstle's Place
THURSDAY - 2/9
Kyle Wilson
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Wonky Tonk + Ben Helm
Mag Bar
War Panties
Gerstle's Place
Blank Agenda + The Placebo Effect + The Last Origin
Tim Faulkner Gallery
FRIDAY - 2/10
The Bottom Sop
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Glitter Ball
Mag Bar
This That & The Other + Indiana Joe & Arrow
Gerstle's Place
Every Time I Die
with Knocked Loose + Harms Way + Eternal Sleep
Diamond Pub Concert Hall
A Tribute to My Bloody Valentine and The Breeders
featuring My Crummy Valentine + Do You Love Me Now?
Zanzabar
Blues and Greys + Toad Strangler
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
SATURDAY - 2/11
Freddie Was A Boxer + Cat Casual
Monnik Beer Co.
Colton Kise
Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
Some Kind of Nightmare + The Jereactors + Boner City + Tiger Sex
Mag Bar
Honorable Demons + Stook + Big Other
Kaiju
Wax Factory + Mashbill
Gerstle's Place
Myzica
with Hot Prowlers
Zanzabar
Dylan Schneider
Tin Roof
One Shot Johnny + Jimmy Davis Band
Stevie Ray's Blues Bar
SUNDAY - 2/12
Tesla
with The Cringe + The Raskins
Louisville Palace
John Patrick & The Outside Voices
Mag Bar
The Show-Me Boys + Free Electronic Association of Louisville
Dreamland
Dev & Kev
Gerstle's Place
Why Don't We + Round2Crew
Diamond Pub Concert Hall
