Live In Lou: Louisville Music February 7 - 12

    TUESDAY - 2/7

    The Kentucky RoundUps
    Kaiju

    Halfacre & Haywood
    Gerstle's Place

    Rainbow Kitten Surprise
    with CAAMP
    Zanzabar

     

    WEDNESDAY - 2/8

    Gheens Great Expectations Concert
    featuring Melissa White + The Louisville Orchestra + Louisville Youth Orchestra
    The Kentucky Center

    Kimmet & Doug
    Gerstle's Place

     

    THURSDAY - 2/9

    Kyle Wilson
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Wonky Tonk + Ben Helm
    Mag Bar

    The Afrophysicists
    Lola

    War Panties
    Gerstle's Place

    Blank Agenda + The Placebo Effect + The Last Origin
    Tim Faulkner Gallery

     

    FRIDAY - 2/10

    The Bottom Sop
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Glitter Ball
    Mag Bar

    This That & The Other + Indiana Joe & Arrow
    Gerstle's Place

    Every Time I Die
    with Knocked Loose + Harms Way + Eternal Sleep
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall

    A Tribute to My Bloody Valentine and The Breeders
    featuring My Crummy Valentine + Do You Love Me Now?
    Zanzabar

    Blues and Greys + Toad Strangler
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    SATURDAY - 2/11

    Freddie Was A Boxer + Cat Casual
    Monnik Beer Co.

    Colton Kise
    Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

    Some Kind of Nightmare + The Jereactors + Boner City + Tiger Sex
    Mag Bar

    Honorable Demons + Stook + Big Other
    Kaiju

    Wax Factory + Mashbill
    Gerstle's Place

    Myzica
    with Hot Prowlers
    Zanzabar

    Dylan Schneider
    Tin Roof

    One Shot Johnny + Jimmy Davis Band
    Stevie Ray's Blues Bar

     

    SUNDAY - 2/12

    Tesla
    with The Cringe + The Raskins
    Louisville Palace

    John Patrick & The Outside Voices
    Mag Bar

    The Show-Me Boys + Free Electronic Association of Louisville
    Dreamland

    Dev & Kev
    Gerstle's Place

    Why Don't We + Round2Crew
    Diamond Pub Concert Hall

    Cover Image: John Miller

    Alexandra Winters

    About Alexandra Winters

    I love coffee, brunch, books and the Highlands.

